Teruel MotoGP complexity brings difficult day for Ducati Team

Danilo Petrucci closed with the seventeenth time overall on Friday, as the lack of grip in the middle of the corner prevented him from improving;

Andrea Dovizioso couldn’t go beyond the eighteenth time overall on the first day of free practices of the Grand Prix of Teruel as some technical issues hindered him,

The Ducati Team riders were back in action today for the first day of free practices of the MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix, which will be held this weekend at the MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz.



Taking advantage of the higher temperatures of the track compared to last Friday, Danilo Petrucci mainly focused on trying to find the right tyre choice ahead of Sunday’s race by trying different setup solutions on his bike. The rider from Terni closed the day with the seventeenth time overall in 1:48.870, and he is confident to be able to further improve tomorrow morning in FP3, where the main goal will be finding a spot within the top ten.



Andrea Dovizioso couldn’t complete his work programme as some technical issues, and the wind hindered him. After closing with the eighteenth time overall in 1:49.240 today, the rider from Forlì will try his time attack during tomorrow’s FP3.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 1:48.870 (17th)

“Compared to last Friday, today we managed to be more consistent, but unfortunately our rivals have also made progress compared to the past weekend. We have not yet identified which rubber is suitable for the race, and we are also having grip problems in the middle of the corner, which doesn’t allow us to be fast. Fortunately, we still have some ideas to try, and we hope they will allow us to enter the top 10 in FP3 tomorrow morning.”



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 1:49.240 (18th)

“It was a difficult day, and the wind didn’t help us. Unfortunately, we have had some problems which have not allowed us to complete the work programme that we had set ourselves for today. We hope to be able to find better conditions tomorrow morning and be able to ensure a good place in qualifying”.



Tomorrow at 10:55 AM local time (GMT +2.00), the Ducati Team riders will return to the track at MotorLand Aragón for the decisive session of FP3, before heading back on track again for the official qualifying of the Teruel Grand Prix starting at 2:50 PM, after FP4.