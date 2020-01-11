The 2020 Ducati Diavel 1260S wins the Good Design Award

2020 Ducati Diavel 1260S

  • Another prestigious prize for the unique Diavel 1260 design
  • A true style icon, the Diavel 1260 continues its winning streak in international design competitions
  • Powerful and beefy, this motorcycle combines maxi-naked performance with muscle cruiser ergonomics

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 11 January 2020 – Design and sheer personality have always been an essential part of every Ducati motorcycle and winning international awards proves just how dedicated the company is to these aspects.

An undisputed style icon, the Diavel 1260 S – after winning the prestigious European design prize, the Red Dot Award – has now gone on to enjoy success in the United States where the Bologna-built muscle cruiser has clinched the Good Design Award.

Assigned by the Chicago Athenaeum, Museum of Architecture and Design, and by the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, the Good Design Award is one of the most sought-after prizes, one that has been acknowledging and certifying global excellence in design since 1950.

Powerful and beefy, the Diavel 1260 combines maxi-naked performance with muscle cruiser ergonomics. The second-generation of this incredibly special bike remains faithful to the spirit of the original, drawing on its key styling elements yet bringing them decidedly up to date. Its meticulous design seamlessly incorporates the bike’s beating heart, the 159 hp Testastretta DVT 1262 engine. For 2020 the unconventional, unmistakeable Diavel 1260 will be sporting two new colour schemes, namely Dark Stealth (a total black look, available for the standard version) and an all-new Ducati Red with white trims and red seat tail (on the S version) to emphasise the sport performance and power-cruiser spirit of this original bike in inimitable Ducati style.

