Third consecutive podium for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi

SECOND PLACE FOR THE ITALIAN RIDER IN THE SACHSENRING SPRINT RACE

The weekend at the Sachsenring Circuit proceeds on a positive trend for Aprilia Racing. Marco Bezzecchi rode an outstanding Q2 in wet conditions, taking the third spot on the grid – his first front-row start with Aprilia Racing. The sprint race was also held in the wet, and Bezzecchi moved into the lead straight away on the first turn, maintaining this position for almost the entire race with determination and control. He yielded the top spot only on the final lap, finishing with an excellent second place, which makes this his third consecutive podium finish – the second one in a sprint race after Assen. Lorenzo Savadori continued the development programme of the RS-GP25 in race conditions, finishing the sprint race eighteenth.

I’m happy! It was a great race. Towards the end, Márquez was coming back very strong and when I saw that he had moved into second place, I had to push to the limit in order to keep him from catching me. Maybe I pushed a bit at the race start and overheated the rear tyre a little on the left side, because especially on T3, I had no grip and acceleration. In any case, I’m pleased. This morning I saw that I was fast and, despite the complicated conditions, I managed to adapt well.

Congratulations to Marco! He had outstanding qualifiers and rode a great race. The bike is growing more and more, so we are satisfied. As I often say, however, it is never enough. You must always look for something more to improve. That is exactly what we are doing on my side with development, and I think that we will manage to bring other upgrades as well.