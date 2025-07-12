Third consecutive podium for Aprilia Racing and Marco Bezzecchi

SECOND PLACE FOR THE ITALIAN RIDER IN THE SACHSENRING SPRINT RACE
The weekend at the Sachsenring Circuit proceeds on a positive trend for Aprilia Racing. Marco Bezzecchi rode an outstanding Q2 in wet conditions, taking the third spot on the grid – his first front-row start with Aprilia Racing. The sprint race was also held in the wet, and Bezzecchi moved into the lead straight away on the first turn, maintaining this position for almost the entire race with determination and control. He yielded the top spot only on the final lap, finishing with an excellent second place, which makes this his third consecutive podium finish – the second one in a sprint race after Assen.
Lorenzo Savadori continued the development programme of the RS-GP25 in race conditions, finishing the sprint race eighteenth.
I’m happy! It was a great race. Towards the end, Márquez was coming back very strong and when I saw that he had moved into second place, I had to push to the limit in order to keep him from catching me. Maybe I pushed a bit at the race start and overheated the rear tyre a little on the left side, because especially on T3, I had no grip and acceleration. In any case, I’m pleased. This morning I saw that I was fast and, despite the complicated conditions, I managed to adapt well.
Congratulations to Marco! He had outstanding qualifiers and rode a great race. The bike is growing more and more, so we are satisfied. As I often say, however, it is never enough. You must always look for something more to improve. That is exactly what we are doing on my side with development, and I think that we will manage to bring other upgrades as well.
It was a positive Saturday, partially dictated by the qualifiers. Starting out front is fundamental in the wet because it gives the rider better visibility and, therefore, the chance to be able to decide everything at the start. The work we did was also a determining factor to try and start well. Marco did extremely well throughout the race. Unfortunately, we struggle a bit in a split and that kept us from taking home the win. It’s a pity about Lorenzo who is always very good in these conditions, but we were unable to find a balance that would allow him to perform at his best, as we did in similar conditions like Le Mans.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Team Suzuki Press Office – April 6. Team Hammer, Inc. has signed rising star Tyler Scott to race in the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship aboard a Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-R600. The team has […]
Donington Park Homecoming for Pata Prometeon Yamaha Pata Prometeon Yamaha and its riders Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli “head home” for the UK Round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend from 12-14 […]
The penultimate Grand Prix of the season drew MotoGP to the sweltering climes of the Sepang International Circuit and under cloudy skies Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder scored another top ten result to […]