Thom Duma Fine Jewelers Returns for Seventh Year as Official Jeweler of American Flat Track

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 3, 2020) – American Flat Track is proud to announce another year of partnership with Thom Duma Fine Jewelers (TDFJ) as the series’ Official Jeweler. 2020 will mark the seventh year of consecutive partnership for AFT and TDFJ.

As has become tradition for TDFJ and AFT, 2020 champions of the AFT SuperTwins, AFT Production Twins and AFT Singles classes will receive custom-designed rings at the season-ending banquet. These one-of-a-kind rings are handcrafted by a team of world-class jewelers who characterize TDFJ’s reputation of quality in its industry.

Tom Duma is no stranger to racing. Prior to establishing himself within his profession, Duma pursued a career as a professional racer and competed in professional flat track from 1976 to 1981. This laid the groundwork for the unique and valued partnership between American Flat Track and TDFJ.

Duma is particularly proud of his “The Racer Series” line of race-inspired jewelry. The Racer Series includes steel shoe pendants, racing number pendants, and much more.

“Tom Duma is a great supporter AFT and the flat track community,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “Throughout the past six years of partnership he has contributed enthusiastically to the growth of the sport and the amazing Championship rings he creates are testament to the quality and craftsmanship of his jewelry business.”

“It is an honor to be the Official Jeweler to American Flat Track for the seventh consecutive year,” said Duma. “My team and I are excited to design and manufacture all three championship rings this year. I appreciate all the relationships and the support that I have gained over the past five years from the racers, team owners and fans of AFT as well as the flat track community as a whole, from the amateur level to all the retired racers and their families.”

