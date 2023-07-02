Thousands of fans flocked to man-made facility of Lombok

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing travelled to the superb island of Lombok in Indonesia for round eleven of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. Thousands of fans flocked to the side of the man-made facility to catch a glimpse of the FC 250 trio.

Roan van de Moosdijk was hungry to rebound after a tricky weekend in Sumbawa and did exactly that – he finished just a handful of points shy of the overall podium in fourth. Making a late pass for third in the first moto was the highlight of his day. It was an impressive showing and one that set him up well for the second stint. Unfortunately, a handful of small errors restricted him to sixth in that moto and fourth in the overall classification. ’39’ is just three points adrift of fifth in the championship standings now.

There is almost no doubt that Kay de Wolf worked harder than anyone else during the Indonesian trip, as he had to claw his way through the field in each stint to salvage solid points. The first moto was not too eventful – he moved from sixth to fourth at the finish – but a mistake on lap one of moto two meant that he had to knuckle down. ’74’ charged from the back of the pack to eighth at the finish to salvage thirteen valuable points. 4-8 scores put him sixth in the overall classification and helped him maintain third in the championship standings. Thirty-six points is the deficit that he faces to the championship leader.

Unfortunately, an illness meant that Lucas Coenen had to operate in damage limitation mode at the Grand Prix of Lombok-Indonesia and he did that well. Coenen was solid in seventh for the duration of moto one and managed to improve on that in moto two, as he crossed the chequered flag in fifth. 7-5 rankings left him in seventh in the overall classification – he occupies the same position in the championship standings.

Roan van de Moosdijk: “It was a better weekend than the first Indonesian race, but it would have been nice to finish on the podium. I can see that I have the speed to do that regularly. The riding was good today. I am excited to get back to normality in Europe and work for the upcoming rounds.”

Kay de Wolf: “I have had to make a lot of passes over the two Indonesian rounds, which has not been ideal. I am happy with how I rebounded in moto two – the first moto was solid as well. I need to put myself in better positions once we return to Europe and get back onto that podium.”

Lucas Coenen: “It was a difficult weekend with the sickness, but we salvaged what we could. It was not a terrible day at all. We learnt a lot over the last two weekends. I am excited to get back to work once we land in Europe.”

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will endure the lengthy trip back to their base now. There is a weekend off ahead and then the talented trio head to Loket in Czechia for the twelfth event of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship.

Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Twelve

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 50pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 42pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 38pts… 4. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35pts; 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 31pts; 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 30pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:42.416; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:51.059; 3. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 34:54.814; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:56.262… 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:38.796

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:54.310; 2. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 36:01.490; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 36:08.135… 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36:14.720; 6. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 36:16.752; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36:28.569

MX2 – Championship Standings

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 488pts; 2. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 462pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 452pts… 6. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 417pts; 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 346pts