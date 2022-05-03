“today’s findings could help us with Le Mans MotoGP” says Suzuki

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 2.

Joan Mir: 6th – 1’37.756 (+ 0.620)

Alex Rins: 8th – 1’37.778 (+ 0.642)

Team Suzuki Ecstar completed a day of testing on Monday at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto following a turbulent Spanish GP which saw both riders struggling over the course of the 25-lap race.

Joan Mir and Alex Rins closed the Jerez Test in sixth and eighth respectively, and both reported finding improvements.

Whilst there were no new items to try, the team made good use of the time by working on electronics settings and exploring new set-up options. A change in weather conditions in respect to yesterday’s meant straight comparisons between the race and the test weren’t an option.

Mir prioritised cornering, geometry and general set-up options not yet tried, and he felt an improvement ahead of Le Mans. He completed a total of 66 laps.

Rins reported finding the feeling he failed to have in the Spanish GP, and he then turned his attention to trying a swingarm, and also some electronics settings. He put in 67 laps and ended the day in an upbeat mood.

Joan Mir:

“Today we were hoping to work on the front feeling, as that’s something I suffered with in the heat yesterday, but we couldn’t really do it because the conditions are completely different today – it’s colder and there’s a lot of wind. Finding ways to cool the tyre would’ve been good, but today the tyre stayed cool by itself! So, instead we worked on a few set-up options that we hadn’t had a chance to try yet this season. I can feel an improvement with turning, and the next priority is to improve the grip. A test day is always useful, and I feel that today’s findings could help us with Le Mans in two weeks.”

Alex Rins:

“Today was pretty good, we did some work to try and regain the feeling that I didn’t have yesterday. Luckily I felt an improvement, so I think we found the problem and this was a nice boost. Then, because we didn’t have anything big to try we just worked on general set-up, although I did also try a swingarm that I’d already tested earlier in the year, and some electronics items. But the general feeling after this day of testing is that we’ve made some improvements, which is always the goal.”



Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“This is the first test that I’ve done together with the team, because I wasn’t with them during the winter tests, so it was nice to spend the day with everyone and see how well they all work. Both riders found some improvements that they’re happy with, but usually it’s nice to do comparisons during the test, which wasn’t easy today because the conditions were drastically different to yesterday’s race; much colder. But now we look forward to Le Mans, where we want to put our findings into action. Our bike already has a great base, so it’s just a case of fine-tuning it as we continue into the season.”



JEREZ TEST RESULTS:

1. Johann Zarco Pramac Racing 1’37.136

2. Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’37.294 0.158 0.158

3. Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha 1’37.438 0.302 0.144

4. Jack Miller Ducati Lenovo Team 1’37.456 0.320 0.018

5. Pol Espargaro Repsol Honda Team 1’37.556 0.420 0.100

6. Joan Mir Team Suzuki Ecstar 1’37.756 0.620 0.200

7. Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1’37.774 0.638 0.018

8. Alex Rins Team Suzuki Ecstar 1’37.778 0.642 0.004

9. Jorge Martin Pramac Racing 1’37.781 0.645 0.003

10. Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing 1’37.802 0.666 0.021

11. Alex Marquez LCR Honda CASTROL 1’37.805 0.669 0.003

12. Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team 1’37.807 0.671 0.002

13. Marco Bezzecchi Mooney VR46 Racing Team 1’37.823 0.687 0.016

14. Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team 1’37.897 0.761 0.074

15. Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team 1’37.940 0.804 0.043

16. Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1’38.066 0.930 0.126

17. Franco Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha 1’38.077 0.941 0.011

18. Andrea Dovizioso WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 1’38.179 1.043 0.102

19. Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 1’38.271 1.135 0.092

20. Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1’38.289 1.153 0.018

21. Miguel Oliveira Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1’38.319 1.183 0.030

22. Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 1’38.589 1.453 0.270

23. Darryn Binder WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 1’38.897 1.761 0.308

24. Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia Racing 1’38.927 1.791 0.030