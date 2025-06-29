TOM VIALLE AND RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING LAND SOUTHWICK NATIONAL PODIUM

SOUTHWICK, Mass. – A hard-fought podium finish was earned by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle in Round 5 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at the Southwick National, with second place overall elevating him to P3 in the 250MX standings.

Dual MX2 World Champion Vialle posted a strong performance at the fifth round of the season in Massachusetts, guiding his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to second position on the combined qualifying timesheets.

An early fall in Moto 1 saw the Frenchman rebound to an impressive third-place result after charging his way forward, before another P3 ride in Moto 2 sealed second overall for the day. With his result, the 24-year-old climbs to third in the 250MX standings after his third podium of the year outdoors.

Tom Vialle: “I made it tough on myself in Moto 1. I was in third and then tried to make a quick pass on the first lap, but I fell. Crashing on the first lap loses you a lot of positions, so I think I remounted in 12th or 13th. I had a tough race from there, came back to P3, and I felt like my speed was really good, but I used a lot of energy. Second moto, good start and I passed a couple of guys, but I was tired from the first moto using all that energy. Overall, the speed was good, but we’ve still got work to do.”

250MX teammate Julien Beaumer began his weekend with P7 in qualifying, before two challenging races with 18-22 scores onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION marked a trying weekend in the sand. He’s currently ranked 13th in the championship.

Julien Beaumer: “That was a really bad day at Southwick. I struggled in the sand, even with the work that we’ve been doing to improve in those conditions – I just need to be better on softer surfaces, but we’ll be better at RedBud.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450MX contender Aaron Plessinger’s Southwick National began with him setting the 10th fastest time in qualifying, before taking his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to a fourth place finish in Moto 1.

A strong start in Moto 2 saw Plessinger in the mix with the front-runners, holding strong in P4 before a fall cost him energy in the latter stages of the race, with ‘The Cowboy’ finishing in eighth position and being credited P7 overall for the round. With five rounds completed, AP sits fourth in the 450MX standings.

Aaron Plessinger: “I struggled at Southwick from the beginning today, but I did get off to an awesome start in Moto 1. I was right toward the front and then I started losing the tow, so finished P4 in that one. In the second moto, I was in a good spot again, but then a small mistake ended with me on the ground. My energy went away with that crash, so I did what I could for eighth. We finished seventh overall, with this being my first time out of the top-five this season. We’ll regroup, rest up, do our homework, and come out swinging at RedBud!”

Next Race: July 5 – RedBud, Michigan

Results 450MX Class – Southwick National

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

3. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

6. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

7. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

9. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

10. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 5 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 240 points

2. Eli Tomac, 202

3. Hunter Lawrence, 197

4. Aaron Plessinger, 188

6. RJ Hampshire, 149

11. Malcolm Stewart, 82

21. Justin Barcia, 21

Results 250MX Class – Southwick National

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)

15. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS)

21. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 250MX Class 2025 after 5 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 244 points

2. Jo Shimoda, 186

3. Tom Vialle, 165

13. Julien Beaumer, 91

14. Casey Cochran, 88

16. Ryder DiFrancesco, 65