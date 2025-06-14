Top 5 for Remy Gardner on Opening Day at Misano

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” for Round 6 of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship and it was a strong opening day at home for the team, with Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter concluding Friday in fifth and ninth on the timesheets.

Free Practice 1 got underway at 10:35 local time, with both riders focusing on race setup. Gardner impressed with strong and consistent pace, setting the fourth fastest time of the session (1’33.669) on a single tyre set throughout. Aegerter also showed promise, finishing ninth with a 1’34.083.

In the much hotter conditions of Free Practice 2, both riders continued their race preparation. Aegerter made a clear step forward, improving his time to 1’33.836 and placing eighth in the session. Gardner, meanwhile, experienced a double crash that limited his track time. Still, the Aussie managed to rejoin in the final minutes and showed encouraging feedback despite the setbacks, ending 13th in FP2 (1’34.157) but remaining fifth overall from his FP1 benchmark.

Remy Gardner – P5 (1’33.669)

“It was definitely a rollercoaster of a day. The feeling on the bike wasn’t bad, but the front tyre option we tested in the afternoon didn’t work out. I’m sorry for the team about the two crashes, but luckily I’m fine and ready to race. The positive is that we know we have the speed — now we just need to put everything together, starting from Superpole. I’m confident we can have a strong Saturday.”

Dominique Aegerter – P9 (1’33.836)

“It was a demanding Friday, but overall, there are positives to take. We focused mostly on race pace and long-run consistency. I’m happy we improved from morning to afternoon, especially considering the much hotter conditions. We’ll keep pushing to find a bit more speed for tomorrow — I believe we can fight at the front if we continue working this way.”