TOP-FIVE IN FRONT OF HOMETOWN FANS AT SPRING CREEK NATIONAL

MILLVILLE, Minn. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey scored fifth overall at the Spring Creek National with a pair of hard-fought 4-6 finishes in front of his home state crowd in Minnesota. Teammate Max Vohland delivered a season-best finish of fourth in 250MX Moto 1, setting himself up for a positive sixth overall finish at Round 7 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Millville fans were treated with a hard-fought performance from their home-state hero, Ryan Dungey, who lined up the iconic #5 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION at his home track for the first time since 2015. With a good start in Moto 1, Dungey settled into fourth right away on the opening lap and he maintained a consistent charge to finish only a few seconds off the podium in fourth. In Moto 2, he found himself back in eighth off the start and he worked hard in the early laps to catch the group up front. About halfway in, Dungey had climbed up to sixth but the front-runners had a sizeable gap over the rest of the field. Making a late charge for Justin Barcia in fifth, Dungey went down in a corner and lost some time, coming up just short of the top-five in the race but his 4-6 scores were enough to secure fifth overall on the day.

Ryan Dungey: “I got off to a great start first moto and pretty much sat in fourth the whole race. I was sitting right behind Anderson and our speed was good and bike setup was good. The second moto, I just got a bad start and got shuffled back, so I had a lot of work to do. I was behind Barcia and I feel like I could have gotten him and a few guys in front of him but I rushed a turn and crashed. I made a few more passes but pretty much ran a lonely sixth for the rest of the race. We’ll keep digging, keep building and keep pushing.”

Plessinger was a consistent finisher throughout both motos but he didn’t make it easy for himself off the starts. In the first moto, he started just outside the top-10 and put on an early charge aboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to reach seventh within the first three laps. From there, he maintained his pace to finish seventh. With an 18th-place start in Moto 2, Plessinger had his work cut out as he charged through the field early on. Making quick moves, he was into the top-10 after the first six laps, working his way up to teammate, Dungey, in seventh. With a strong pace in the final laps, Plessinger rounded out an impressive come-back performance in seventh.

Aaron Plessinger: “It was a good day! I always like riding this track and coming here to the Midwest, the fans are always good to me. Overall, it was an average day with 7-7 finishes but it was a fun day and we’ll go do our homework and get some better starts at Washougal.”

Team rider Max Vohland delivered one of his strongest rides of the season at Spring Creek. With a top-five start in Moto 1, he made a quick move into fourth and it wasn’t long before he charged his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION into podium contention. Running third for most of the race, Vohland fended off immense pressure heading into the final stretch and he was overtaken just a few turns before the checkers, finishing fourth in the moto. In Moto 2, Vohland started outside the top-10 but he immediately put his head down and climbed through the field. With another hard-charging performance, Vohland finished just outside the top-five in the second moto, taking sixth overall with 4-6 finishes.

Max Vohland: “I had a good day today and made some steps in the right direction. I rode really well all day – from practice to motos. In the first moto, I had a top-five start and moved into third but ended up getting edged out for third on the last lap. In Moto 2, I got a good jump and was in a good position to fight for a podium overall and a couple guys went down and had a red flag, so I had to regroup and I just didn’t get the jump on the second start that I needed and had to fight my way up to sixth. Definitely got some positives to take away for Washougal and we’ll keep fighting for that podium.”

The 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship heads to Washougal, Washington next Saturday, July 23 for Round 8 of the 12-race series.

Results 450MX Class – Spring Creek National

1. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, 1-1

2. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 2-2

3. Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 3-4

OTHER KTM

5. Ryan Dungey (USA), KTM, 4-6

7. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 7-7

8. Benny Bloss (USA), KTM, 9-10

15. Fredrik Noren (USA), KTM

Results 250MX Class – Spring Creek National

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1

2. Jo Shimoda (JAP), Kawasaki, 3-2

3. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 2-5

OTHER KTM

6. Max Vohland (USA), KTM, 4-6

11. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM

13. Joshua Varize (USA), KTM

17. Ty Masterpool (USA), KTM

18. Christopher Prebula (USA), KTM

Standings 450MX Class 2022 after 7 of 12 rounds

1. Eli Tomac, 317 points

2. Chase Sexton, 312

3. Jason Anderson, 245

OTHER KTM

6. Ryan Dungey, 218

8. Aaron Plessinger, 177

12. Benny Bloss, 103

14. Antonio Cairoli, 89

17. Fredrik Noren, 49

20. Henry Miller, 24

Standings 250MX Class 2022 after 7 of 12 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 311 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 284

3. Jo Shimoda, 266

OTHER KTM

10. Max Vohland, 162

14. Derek Kelley, 79

15. Joshua Varize, 71

17. Ty Masterpool, 53