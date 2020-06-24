Top of the Podium…Twice! AMA East Hare Scramble – Round 5

Top of the Podium…Twice!
AMA East Hare Scramble – Round 5
Location: Harpursville, NY

This last weekend was a great weekend for Beta Racing. Two of our Factory Team riders finished in first place. Congratulations to Thorn Devlin & Rachel Gutish! They both had to overcome some challenging terrain at Harpursville, PA to take the checkered flag.

Factory Team Rider Results:
Thorn Devlin Rachel Gutish
1st Place 1st Place

The next GNCC race is round seven in Millfield, OH at Sunday Creek Raceway on June 28th.

 

Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition

“The tough New York terrain was a great test of a rider’s skill, fitness, and motorcycle weaponry. My Factory Beta USA 250 RR handled the challenging course effortlessly and showcased the capabilities of the Italian motorcycle. Thank you to our sponsors that support and allow us to keep chasing the checkered flag.”

 

Rachel Gutish
300 RR Race Edition

“The AMA East Hare Scramble this weekend went quite well for me! It was a very gnarly course, which usually suits me, though I did struggle quite a bit with it early on. After crashing quite a bit the first lap, I decided to ride smarter not harder. That approach enabled me to take home the Women’s class in by over ten minutes. I also earned 49th overall after starting in row 15 near the very back of the race. I am very happy with my result and hope to carry this momentum into the John Penton GNCC this upcoming weekend.”

