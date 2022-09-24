Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli both finished firmly in WorldSBK mix

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Completes Competitive Friday Free Practice in Barcelona

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli both finished firmly in the mix for the podium positions during Free Practice for the eighth round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain today.

Locatelli was third quickest in this afternoon’s crucial 45-minute FP2 session, of which track conditions most typically reflect what can be expected for the weekend’s main points-paying races, setting a lap time of 1’42.085, just 0.067s from current championship leader Alvaro Bautista.

The 25-year-old Italian was P6 in the overall combined times, while teammate Razgatlıoğlu finished the day P3 having set a 1’41.991 during FP1 this morning.

Rain is due overnight in Montmeló and with showers forecast throughout tomorrow, the weather will be anyone’s guess until lights out for Race 1 at 14:00 (CEST). There will be one last chance to test tyre combinations and dial in each rider’s race set-up over 30 minutes during Free Practice 3 at 09:00 before another nail-biting 15-minute Superpole qualifying at 11:10.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: P3 – 1’41.991

“For me, it was a positive Friday because we try every session for a good set-up for the race but tomorrow, I think maybe rain! Anyway, we try some new set-up and we are happy. Okay, we see Ducati is very fast but we keep fighting for the race. In FP2, we tried a new set-up and we are working – also I just try a shorter race simulation to understand the bike how it is working or not. Now, it looks like we are ready to race, the pace looks not bad and I hope we are fighting for the win again. At this track, it’s important to keep the rear tyre and I hope for good weather tomorrow but we will see!”

Andrea Locatelli: P6 – 1’42.085

“I’m really happy about today because the feeling on the bike was really good, especially in FP1. In FP2 the condition was a bit different and to do a good lap time was difficult, but actually the feeling was not so bad and I think we have a good base set-up for here in Barcelona – especially after the test in August. We worked really well and were really fast here. So today, I’m happy and I have a lot of confidence with the bike, so I want to continue in this way and try to push because tomorrow we have the first race and it is important to try to start in front. I think in respect to the last few rounds, we understand a little bit more around the bike and how to use the new tyre compound. We’re working well and today we have a good reference and data to compare. For me it’s a good point to restart!”