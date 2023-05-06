Tough to manage Barcelona WorldSBK for Yamaha

Aegerter and Gardner Focusing on Race Pace on Day 1 in Barcelona

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner returned to action on May 5th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, finishing 7th and 12th on combined times.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair enjoyed good weather conditions in the first Free Practice session. Aegerter and Gardner primarily focused on long-distance runs using the same tyres for the whole session, showing speed throughout the 45-minute practice. The Swiss rider placed himself 7th (1’42.084), with his Australian teammate 11th (1’42.649).

Later, in the hotter Free Practice 2, the #77 and the #87 kept trying to gain maximum potential for the race, with Gardner practicing once again with used tyres, using one set for the session. His teammate, Domi, also went for longer runs to be ready for the long-distance race. Aegerter still managed to put his name inside the Top 5 (1’42.305), while the Australian was 15th (1’43.202). Neither improved on their morning lap times.

Dominique Aegerter: P7 – 1’42.084

“It hasn’t been a bad Friday. Our main focus was on longer runs to be as ready as possible for the long races. We know the last laps here will be crucial because we’ve seen it in the past, and honestly our race pace was solid. I hope we can make one more step forward and have a good qualifying session, as starting near the front would help us manage the races better.”

Remy Gardner: P12 – 1’43.202

“It wasn’t the easiest day to be honest; we had a small issue in the early stages of FP2, and then when I went out again it was tough to manage the tyres. Anyway, we just focused on race pace today, and we’ll keep working on analysing the data we have as we know consumption will play a key role here.”