Tricky Moto3 Aragon chase presented a conundrum: rain

The twists and speed of MotorLand Aragon delivered a new surface and a sun drenched twelfth outing for the world championship in 2024, as well as being the third of four dates on mainland Spain this year. MotoGP had not visited Aragon since 2022 so this was a fresh Grand Prix experience for Husqvarna IntactGP star Collin Veijer who was hunting his sixth podium result of the campaign. The weekend permitted Tatsuki Suzuki with another chance to tweak his race set-up.

After events in the UK and Austria, MotoGP weathered the heat in MotorLand, three hours south and west of Barcelona, and relished the mix of 16 corners, cambers and high-speed sections of the circuit that was welcoming the series for the fifteenth time. As well as more trophies, IntactGP were also hoping to boost Veijer’s world championship points haul, with the Dutchman P4 in the standings.

On Friday Collin vied for the top of the time sheets and ended up in 4th while Suzuki made sure of 16th. Saturday’s schedule involved the pursuit of Pole Position through Q2 (after a damp track in the morning had dried by the afternoon) and Veijer finalised the session with the 9th slot on the grid. Tatsuki lined up ten spots further back for the 17 laps on Sunday.

Race day morning presented a conundrum: rain. With precious little time in the wet the Husqvarna duo knew there would be a lottery element to the race even if the sunshine did start to dry the tarmac by the time grid formed. Veijer was cautious in the opening phases but soon latched onto the fight for 2nd. The 19-year-old set the fastest lap in the first half of the distance to rise to P2 and then set-off in pursuit of David Alonso. He swept into P1 but then his medium tyre choice started to bite, and he could not prevent Jose Antonio Rueda coming past. Collin guided the FR 250 GP to a solid and comfortable runner-up slot in the last two laps for his sixth trophy of 2024; allowing him to assume 2nd place also in the championship, 75 points behind Alonso. Suzuki made ground to circulate on the edge of the top ten. The experienced Japanese then guided his motorcycle home to confirm two points for 14th.

Twelve Grands Prix in the books and MotoGP packed up swiftly for the journey across the continent and to the east coast of Italy. The Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini will push round thirteen into action at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.



Collin Veijer, 2nd: “Very happy because I had a difficult weekend and struggled a lot with the condition of the track. I started calm and tried to see what was possible, I saw David was pulling a gap and I knew if I hit the clean line I would be on the same pace. I caught and passed him but I was on the medium trye and tried to managed it. Anyway, after a difficult weekend we’re on the podium again so I’m happy.”

Tatsuki Suzuki, 14th: “A tough race and in the beginning I was quite competitive. I managed the first lap quite well. From the middle until the end I tried to manage my tyre and my pace but I could not catch the second group. A shame, and not the result I wanted but we have another race to try next week.”

Moto2 involved 19 laps of damp action on Sunday and with Darryn Binder and Senna Agius in the search of more premium points. Binder, in particular, had found a good flow on Friday and was roaming the outskirts of the top ten. Both Darryn and Senna were just over a second away from P1 after Practice and then could not fight their way through Q1, ending-up 20th and 24th on the grid respectively.

After the exhilaration of Moto3, Moto2 then tried to lay rubber on the slick Spanish surface and Darryn was a competitive force in the top ten as he chased title contender Ai Ogura and headed Austrian GP winner Celestino Vietti. A well-earned 9th was his reward. Senna passed the flag in 16th and just missed the points.

Darryn Binder, 9th: “Definitely not an easy race, the track conditions were really difficult and my start position didn’t help. I had a good getaway though and really good pace. I was making my way up the field but for two laps in a row I made the same mistake and got a bit off line, which cost me a bit of time but I’m happy with my speed and how the race went. I could have been a bit further up the road but this is my third top ten in a row and I feel things are coming together. I just need to work on my qualifying.”

Senna Agius, 16th: “Difficult for us this weekend. It started really well but then we were unable to adapt to the track conditions to perform. I’m disappointed in myself. I couldn’t find my rhythm and I made too many mistakes. We want more and deserve more. I feel a bit flat, so time to reset and look to Misano.”

Results Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix

1. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) KTM 34:51.635, 2. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +1.985, 3. Luca Lunetta (ITA) Honda +3.556, 4. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO +4.942, 8. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM +17.029, 9. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +17.165, 14. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +23.532, 15. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +23.594, 21. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS +51.593

World Championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 237 points, 2. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 162, 3. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM, 157, 4. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS, 156, 6. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), KTM, 99, 14. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 50, 15. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS, 46, 16. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 42, 21. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM, 11

Results Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix

1. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO 35:54.402, 2. Tony Arbolino (ITA) +1.779, 3. Deniz Öncü (TUR) +5.479, 9. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +19.757, 10. Celestino Vietti (ITA) +21.301, 16. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna +30.080, DNF. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Sergio Garcia (ESP), 162 points, 2. Ai Ogura (JPN), 150, 3. Alonso Lopez (ESP), 133, 5. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 119, 7. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM, 102, 15. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 33, 16. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 32, 17. Deniz Öncü (TUR) KTM, 27, 19. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 25