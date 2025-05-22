TRIUMPH FACTORY RACING STORMS INTO 2025 PRO MOTOCROSS

Triumph Factory Racing is set to take on the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with a reinforced and competitive rider line-up, as the new season launches this weekend in Southern California. Jordon Smith and Austin Forkner return to action, aiming to build on the positives from their supercross campaigns. They’re joined by Stilez Robertson, who makes his return to racing after recovering from injury. Adding international strength to the roster is Danish talent Mikkel Haarup, bringing experience from the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship and a clear focus on podium finishes.

Fox Raceway in Pala, California will act as the backdrop for the 2025 Pro Motocross opener. It was at that venue last year that the Triumph TF 250-X featured in the 250MX top five for the first time. The squad’s four active athletes will strive for similar success when action starts at 4pm ET | 1pm PT on Saturday, May 24th. Jalek Swoll will miss the start of the outdoor season as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles.

Smith, who scored one moto podium and finished ninth in the 250MX championship last year, has never appeared on the overall podium in Pro Motocross, so capturing a maiden trophy remains high on his list of priorities as round one looms. The Triumph racer will push for regular appearances in the top five and aims to replicate his AMA Supercross successes this season.

Although Forkner has not raced in Pro Motocross since 2023, he has proven to be a force in the championship; the 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in 71% of his 250MX starts and is a former winner in the class. The momentum and knowledge gained in supercross will prove to be valuable as he charges towards the 250MX podium once again.

Like Forkner, Robertson returns to Pro Motocross after missing the previous season. Just six starts ago the 23-year-old captured his maiden 250MX podium, and he’ll call upon that experience as he reacclimates to the grueling conditions that riders face as the championship storms across the United States.

Haarup, a newcomer to the United States and Pro Motocross, must adapt to new circuits and conditions, but his resume in the FIM Motocross World Championship speaks for itself. Seven MX2 podiums, including Triumph’s first in off-road, mean he is no stranger to chasing trophies and championships. Haarup swaps his traditional number for ‘107’ as he strives for more success in Pro Motocross.

Starting in Pala, California, the 2025 Pro Motocross season begins with three rounds on the West Coast before heading East. The 11 rounds and 22 motos will crown a champion and finalize seeding for the SMX World Championship playoffs.

Jordon Smith: “I’m really excited to start the Pro Motocross season. 2024 was my first full outdoor season in a few years – I really enjoyed it and learned a lot. I’m looking to come into this season and start where I left off, by being a consistent front runner. My first goal to check off is to get an overall podium. I have felt really strong on my TF 250-X, so I think that we can definitely take care of that goal sooner rather than later!”

Austin Forkner: “I’m excited to get the outdoor season started and see where we stack up. I felt like we built momentum towards the end of the supercross season, so I want to keep that up. Pala is not my favorite track but I have done lots of laps there over the years and I’m excited to be back in the paddock and progressing forwards even further.”

Stilez Robertson: “It’s great to be back racing – I’m looking forward to being behind the gate and getting back into it! My wrist is back to 100% and I have had a couple weeks back on the bike. I’m looking forward to a good outdoor season and getting my mojo back.”

Mikkel Haarup: “It’s definitely an exciting week, and I can’t wait to make my debut in the Pro Motocross series here in the United States. My preparation for the season has been good. It has been a fairly smooth transition into the training here, and the same goes for my set-up on the bike, which is a little different due to the racing rules in the AMA series. Coming into this I had an idea on what sort I direction I wanted to go, and with the help from the team and Drew the suspension mechanic, I feel like we have hit that target pretty good. I’m sure we’ll be able to fine tune when we’re in race mode, as other than a few warm-up events, it’s been a while since I’ve raced at that level. While training has gone really well, there is going to be a lot to learn and understand; I don’t know any of the tracks and the format is different with a lot less track time than I am used to. It’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to!”

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America: “After getting our first win and a few podiums in supercross, we are very excited for Pro Motocross. We have four healthy riders entering round one – they are very prepared – and then Jalek will return at around the halfway mark. Progressing each week will be our goal, as well as appearing in the top five and contending for a spot on the podium. We’re really looking forward to getting going this weekend.”