Two Aprilias in the top nine in the Qatar sprint race

The sprint race came to an end for Aprilia Racing at the Lusail International Circuit with Marco Bezzecchi finishing ninth. Jorge Martín, riding in his first sprint race of the season after being out with injuries, finished sixteenth, continuing his efforts to adapt to the RS-GP25. Marco Bezzecchi took home a positive ninth place after a comeback race, demonstrating determination from the qualifiers on. The Italian barely missed going through to Q2 by just 41 thousandths of a second, placing thirteenth on the starting grid. In the sprint race, Bezzecchi was protagonist of an exciting race filled with overtaking which allowed him to make up ground and finish ninth. It was a positive return for Jorge Martín in his first sprint race of the season after almost five months of down time due to injuries. The Spanish rider demonstrated good sensations straight away in Q1, finishing with the fourteenth best time. Despite being at less than 100% physical fitness, Martín showed great determination throughout the eleven laps of the sprint race, managing to complete it and finishing in sixteenth place. An impressive sign of his physical recovery and adaptation to the RS-GP25. Worth a mention is the performance by rookie Ai Ogura, riding for Trackhouse MotoGP Team, who continues to astonish. The Japanese rider took seventh place in the sprint race as the first Aprilia to cross the line.