Victory for Öncü in Misano Race 2

Can Öncü returned to the top step of the podium with a calm, collected victory on Sunday in Misano to move second in the championship standings for the Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing team.

Having finished third on Saturday, the Turkish star’s disappointment was visible on the podium but he bounced back in style on Sunday, taking his fourth victory of the season on the all-new R9.

It was series leader Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) who took the early race lead, but Öncü was never far behind setting up a two-way duel in the sizzling Misano heat. At the mid-way point, a mistake from Manzi at Turn 16 saw him slide out of contention, leaving Öncü to inherit the lead.

Working hard to keep the chasing pack at bay, Öncü looked to have all under control when the race came to a premature end with a red flag with five laps to go.

With Öncü on top and Manzi falling, the Italian’s championship lead is now reduced to 47 points with Öncü moving up the table to sit second in the championship standings as the series heads to its halfway point at Donington Park.

It was a tale of two halves in the GMT94 Yamaha camp, with Lucas Mahias taken out of contention by another rider in the early stages after a strong start saw him in the battle for the podium. The Frenchman was unhurt in the incident. However, on the other side of the garage, rookie Roberto Garcia, making his WorldSSP debut with the team this weekend, put in a sterling performance to storm to sixth position from 20th on the grid.

Aldi Satya Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) and Yuki Okamoto (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate) finished 13th and 20th respectively.