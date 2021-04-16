WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE ACTION SCHEDULE – April 17-18TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 15.

MotoGP™ is back in action for this third weekend of April with Team Suzuki Ecstar on track at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal.

Round three of the series sees Suzuki’s World Champion Joan Mir and Alex Rins onboard their GSX-RR machinery tomorrow (Friday) for the opening practice sessions following a week’s break from the previous race at Losail International Circuit in Qatar.

Rins currently commands fifth position and Mir sixth after two rounds of the 19-round 2021 series.

In America, Round 15 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship is at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia for the final three back-to-back races at the circuit within the past seven days, where Suzuki’s Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports team will be onboard the RM-Z450 machinery and BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki will be in action with the RM-Z250 race bikes.

April 18: Round 3. MotoGP™. Algarve International Circuit. Portugal.



April 17: Round 15. AMA/ FIM World Supercross. Atlanta Motor Speedway. Atlanta. Georgia. USA.