WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDLUE – SEPTEMBER 20TH

September 20, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDLUE – SEPTEMBER 20TH

BSB-2-Kyle Ryde-4

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 19.

The third weekend of September sees track action back in force across the globe with Suzuki’s MotoGP GSX-RR, Superbike GSX-R1000 and GSX-R600, plus RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 motocross machines.

In Europe, MotoGP™ is in San Marino for round 8 of the revised series at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins aboard their GSX-RR machinery.

Staying in Europe, British Superbikes is back in action at Round 4 at Oulton Park with the Buildbase Suzuki Team.

In America, the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki squad is currently on track at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama for Round 7 of MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes; and AMA Motocross Round 6 is taking place at the Spring Creek Motocross in Minnesota where the JGRMX/ Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team are in action in both 450 and 250 classes.

September 20: Round 8. MotoGP™. Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. San Marino.
September 19-20: Round 4. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Oulton Park. UK.
September 19-20: Round 7. Barber Motorsports Park. Birmingham, Alabama. USA.
September 19-20: Round 6. Spring Creek. Minnesota, USA.

About Michael Le Pard 4688 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles