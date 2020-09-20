WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDLUE – SEPTEMBER 20TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 19.

The third weekend of September sees track action back in force across the globe with Suzuki’s MotoGP GSX-RR, Superbike GSX-R1000 and GSX-R600, plus RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 motocross machines.

In Europe, MotoGP™ is in San Marino for round 8 of the revised series at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins aboard their GSX-RR machinery.

Staying in Europe, British Superbikes is back in action at Round 4 at Oulton Park with the Buildbase Suzuki Team.

In America, the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki squad is currently on track at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama for Round 7 of MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes; and AMA Motocross Round 6 is taking place at the Spring Creek Motocross in Minnesota where the JGRMX/ Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team are in action in both 450 and 250 classes.

September 20: Round 8. MotoGP™. Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. San Marino.

September 19-20: Round 4. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Oulton Park. UK.

September 19-20: Round 7. Barber Motorsports Park. Birmingham, Alabama. USA.

September 19-20: Round 6. Spring Creek. Minnesota, USA.