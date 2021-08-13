WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – AUGUST 14-15TH

August 13, 2021

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 12.

The third weekend of August is a busy one for Suzuki teams worldwide with race action from the UK, America and Europe.

In the UK, Round 5 of British Superbikes is taking place at Donington Park and following his podium at the previous round Buildbase Suzuki’s Danny Kent is aiming to keep pushing for more on his GSX-R1000R along with teammates Gino Rea and Tim Neave.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki are at Pittsburgh International Raceway in Pennsylvania for Round 7 of MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes with Bobby Fong and Cameron Petersen (GSX-R1000R) plus Superstock series leader Sean Dylan Kelly (GSX-R600).

Also in America is Round 8 of AMA Pro Motocross at the Unadilla MX, New Berlin where Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft are back in the saddles of their Twisted Tea HEP Motorsports RM-Z450 machinery.

MotoGP spends is second back-to-back round at the Red Bull Ring in Austria for Round 11 of the series where Joan Mir and Alex Rins start qualifying on Friday aboard their GSX-RR bikes.

August 14: Round 8. AMA Pro Motocross. Unadilla. New Berlin. USA.
August 14-15: Round 5. Bennetts British Superbikes. Donington Park. UK.
August 14-15: Round 7. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. Pittsburgh International Raceway. Pennsylvania. USA.
August 15: Round 11. MotoGP. Red Bull Ring. Spielberg. Austria.

