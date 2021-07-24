WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 24-25TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 23.

The fourth weekend of July sees British Superbikes back on track at Brands Hatch in the UK and AMA Pro Motocross taking part at Washougal in the USA.

Buildbase Suzuki’s Gino Rea, Danny Kent and Tim Neave line up aboard their GSX-R1000R machinery at the Kent circuit for Round 3 of British Superbikes and National Superstock 1000 after opening triple-header races at Oulton Park and Knockhill.

In America Round 7 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is at Washougal MX Park where where the Twisted Tea/ HEP Motorsports Suzuki riders Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft are aiming for strong performances aboard their RM-Z450 machinery, along with BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz on his RM-Z250.

July 24: Round 7. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Washougal MX Park. USA.

July 24-25: Round 3. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Brands Hatch Circuit. UK.