WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 24-25TH

July 24, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

BSB-3-Danny Kent-preview

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 23.

The fourth weekend of July sees British Superbikes back on track at Brands Hatch in the UK and AMA Pro Motocross taking part at Washougal in the USA.

Buildbase Suzuki’s Gino Rea, Danny Kent and Tim Neave line up aboard their GSX-R1000R machinery at the Kent circuit for Round 3 of British Superbikes and National Superstock 1000 after opening triple-header races at Oulton Park and Knockhill.

In America Round 7 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is at Washougal MX Park where where the Twisted Tea/ HEP Motorsports Suzuki riders Max Anstie and Brandon Hartranft are aiming for strong performances aboard their RM-Z450 machinery, along with BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz on his RM-Z250.

July 24: Round 7. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Washougal MX Park. USA.

July 24-25: Round 3. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Brands Hatch Circuit. UK.

About Michael Le Pard 6034 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles