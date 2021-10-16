WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – OCTOBER 16-17TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 15.

The third weekend in October sees the final round of the British Superbike Championship and a new champion crowned.

The Brands Hatch circuit in the south of the UK will stage the 11th round of the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship with another triple header in the Superbike class where Buildbase Suzuki rider Gino Rea comes off a double victory on the GSX-R1000R at Donington Park two weeks ago.

Rea – at his home event – will be joined by Leon Jeacock, standing in for injured Danny Kent for the three BSB races, while Tim Neave is back aboard his Buildbase Suzuki GSX-R1000R in the single National Superstock race.

October 16-17: Round 11. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Brands Hatch. Kent. UK.

