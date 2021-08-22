Wildcard ride at WorldSBK Circuito de Navarra in Spain a first for Suzuki

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 22.

Naomichi Uramoto: GSX-R1000 – 16-DNF

Naomichi Uramoto finished just out of the points in a wildcard ride at the weekend’s World Superbike seventh round at Circuito de Navarra in Spain – the first Suzuki on the grid since 2015.

The 27-year-old Japanese rider, who competes in the Spanish Superbike (ESBK) Championship on his privateer JEG Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000, was 16th in Saturday’s opening race but unfortunately dropped out of Sunday’s second race as he held 16th position.

The 2016 All Japan J-GP2 Champion, fourth in the 2020 Spanish Superbike series, was using the event as training for next weekend’s ESBK round at the same circuit.

