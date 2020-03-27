With a Heavy Heart BMW Motorrad Days 2020 is Cancelled

Munich. In light of current events and growing measures to contain the corona virus, not to mention our duty of care towards our guests and staff, it is with a heavy heart that the Organization Team of the BMW Motorrad Days has decided to cancel this year’s event.

The BMW Motorrad Days represent one of the largest and most international customer events of the BMW Group with a regular attendance of over 40.000 visitors from all over the world. Our aim is to always meet this aspiration. However, the current circumstances no longer allow this event to be planned as the necessary lead times involved are very long. This means that the BMW Motorrad Days cannot be carried out.

Our early cancellation will moreover make planning easier for our many overseas visitors, knowing they have longer lead times for logistics and travel arrangements.

