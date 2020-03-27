Inspiration Friday: The Best Form of Self-Isolation

March 27, 2020
As Coronavirus (COVID-19) tightens its grip on our society, lifestyles, and health, our governments have asked us all to “flatten-the-curve” and do our small part by self-isolating and social distancing. Total Motorcycle riders have the perfect solution, and one we have been doing for decades already: Go Ride a Motorcycle! This week’s topic for Inspiration Friday: The Best Form of Self-Isolation is riding a motorcycle!

If you can and are able to get out, there is no better way to self-isolate in public than to put on a helmet, gloves and jacket and hit the road. While you may not be able to visit popular tourist attractions, now is the time to put some miles on your bike in the country, mountains, lake districts, or on the highways and in turn put a smile on your face. Nothing will heal you better than happiness, and motorcycles deliver just that with miles and miles of smiles!

Even better, spring is arriving, the weather is warming up, motorcycle season is starting again and gasoline prices are at an all time low right now! So fill your tank to fill your soul! Get out there and ride and explore, even if you are the only human out there on the road, as the whole world of mother nature is waiting for you.

So put on that protective gear, thumb that starter button, put your visor down and ride on…

At Total Motorcycle, we wish everyone the best of health, both mentally and physically, in getting through this temporary rough patch of our lives.

 

Cover photo: Yes, that’s me riding my favorite Harley-Davidson, a CVO Fat Bob.

2020 BMW K1600GT

51 years of models from 1970 to 2021; 40 manufacturers and tens of thousands of motorcycles.
We have organised our massive Total Motorcycle Model Guides to make it easier and more useful to find just what you are looking for in 1 click.

2020 Moto Guzzi Eldorado

2020 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

 

2020 Indian FTR1200 Rally

 

