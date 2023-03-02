WorldSBK ready to get back in Mandalika action

Unpredictable Mandalika Awaits Aegerter and Gardner

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is ready to get back in action on 3rd-5th March at Mandalika International Street Circuit after a thrilling season opener in Phillip Island just one week ago.

As it was at the opening round, it will be the first time for Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner with their Yamaha R1 machines on the Indonesian track, which will host the WorldSBK paddock for the third time. With unpredictable weather expected, the riders and the team should be ready to face any last-minute change. Moreover, on Saturday, Race 1 can mark Aegerter’s 300th world championship race, a prestigious milestone in his career.

Throughout its 17 corners, one of Mandalika track’s main challenges will be understanding the tarmac. Damiano Evangelisti, Gardner’s crew chief, highlights that we faced two different types of asphalt in 2021 and 2022, so quick adaption to the surface will be required in 2023 as well. Moreover, ensuring to test all of the different tyre options will be necessary, including a new rear Pirelli. Finally, the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo is looking to focus on longer runs during free practice to prepare for the latter stages of the race.

Filippo Conti, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Manager, claims: “The potential was there; what we saw in Australia is proof of how fast we can be this year”. Moreover, “What happened one week ago showed how close we are as a team, and that’s the right spirit to face a long season.”

The riders are also ready to face a new challenge on a different track. Dominique Aegerter is looking forward to racing in Indonesia but is wary of what the weather might do. Furthermore, the Swiss rider calls attention to: “A section of the circuit which is very fast with multiple changes of direction, so you have to be powerful, and it takes a lot of strength”. On the other side of the garage, Remy Gardner is “looking to improve what we learned in Phillip Island”. The Aussie also has already spotted “Turn 1 and the last corner” as possible overtaking points.