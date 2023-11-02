|£1,500 of accessories for your new Yamaha
|
RECEIVE UP TO £1,500 OF COMPLIMENTARY ACCESSORIES
With autumn upon us, for selected new 2022 and 2023 Yamaha models, official Yamaha dealers are currently offering complimentary accessories up to £1,500* for a limited time only.
Simply pick the accessories you want when you order your new Yamaha motorcycle, and they will automatically be added to your order when you pick up your new bike. It will make riding this autumn even more enjoyable!
- Tracer 9GT+ = £1,500 worth of accessories
- Tracer 7GT = £1,000 worth of accessories
- Ténéré 700 World Raid = £1,250 worth of accessories
- MT-10 = £1,250 worth of accessories
- MT-07 = £750 worth of accessories
- Tricity 300 = £800 worth of accessories
- NMAX 125 = £500 worth of accessories
- NEO’s Dual Battery = £400 worth of accessories
- NEO’s = £400 worth of accessories
Example items you may want to choose are shown below, but speak to your local Yamaha dealer to find out more and add the accessories you want. T&Cs shown at the bottom of the page.
• Heated comfort seat • Battery Charger • Top Case 45L • Topcase Mounting Plate • Topcase Coloured Plates • Riding Gear Rack • Inner Pannier Bags • 45L Topcase Inner Bag • 45L Topcase Backrest • Radiator Guard • Pillion Comfort Seat – Total RRP = £1,485.29 (excluding fitment)
Tracer 7GT – example items below
• Grip Heater 120 • Fog Lights • Fog light mount • Engine Guard • Main Stand • Screen Extension • Heated Grip Connector – Total RRP = £1,241.00 (excluding fitment)
Ténéré 700 World Raid – example items below
• Grip Heater 120 • LED Fog Light Kit • Adapter Cable 2 to 3 pin • Fog Light Stay Kit • Add on Screen Extention • Panel Guard (Fog light mounting) • Front Panel Guard • Battery Charger • Heated Grip Connector – Total RRP = £1,176.00 (excluding fitment)
MT-10 – example items below
• Radiator Guard • Tank Bag Urban • Tank Bag Ring • Comfort Seat • Medium Height Sport Screen • Heated Grips – Total RRP = £1,152.50 (excluding fitment)
MT-07 – example items below
• Radiator Guard • Heated Grip Connector Cable • Grip Heater 120 • Tank Bag Urban • Tank Bag Ring – Total RRP = £601.50 (excluding fitment)
Tricity 300 – example items below
• Apron • Heated Grips • Throttle Guide Kit • Heated Grip Connector Cable • High Screen • Outdoor Cover • Console Bag – Total RRP = £752.50 (excluding fitment)
NMAX 125 – example items below
• Apron • High Screen • Grip Heater 120 • Throttle Guide Kit – Total RRP = £466.00 (excluding fitment)
NEO’s Dual Battery – example items below
• 34L Topcase • Topcase Mounting Plate • Topcase Colour Plate (Black) • Top Case Lock – Total RRP = £316.60 (excluding fitment)
NEO’s – example items below
• 34L Topcase • Topcase Mounting Plate • Topcase Colour Plate (White) • Top Case Lock – Total RRP = £316.60 (excluding fitment)
*TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
- Value is only redeemable within official Yamaha dealerships between 2nd October and 11th December 2023.
- Offer is available on selected Yamaha models:
- Tracer 9GT+ (MY23) = £1,500 worth of accessories
- Tracer 7GT (MY22 or MY23) = £1,000 worth of accesories
- Ténéré 700 World Raid (MY22 or MY23) = £1,250 worth of accessories
- MT-10 (MY22 or MY23) = £1,250 worth of accessories
- MT-07 (MY23) = £750 worth of accessories
- Tricity 300 (MY22 or MY23) = £800 worth of accessories
- NMAX 125 (MY22 or (MY23) = £500 worth of accessories
- NEO’s Dual Battery (MY22 or MY23) = £400 worth of accessories
- NEO’s (MY22 or MY23) = £400 worth of accessories
- Accessory cost does not include fitment or labour charges. These are paid for by the customer.
- There is no refund if you spend less than the value.
- If you spend more than the value offered, you simply pay the difference.
- The selected unit must be ‘new’ and unregistered at point of sale to qualify for the complimentary offer amount.