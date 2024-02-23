Yamaha R1: Past, Present and Future Race Winning Package

Yamaha remains fully committed to racing the R1 in the premier production race classes worldwide, including the FIM Superbike and Endurance World Championships. This commitment also extends to supporting teams and customers who race Yamaha’s flagship Supersport model or utilise it as the ultimate track tool.

Global production of the R1 will continue in the future, as will the development program that has seen the bike secure world titles in both WorldSBK and EWC. While the requirements of Yamaha’s customers have evolved in recent years, the R1 remains a popular choice for teams looking to secure a competitive and cost-effective race package and for individuals focused on enhancing their track experience. This is why from 2025, considering the challenge of meeting the Euro5+ homologation requirements, in Europe the R1 will be made available with specifications aimed exclusively at track use, as was done previously with the R6.

This is why Yamaha has invested heavily in making available to customers a range of GYTR performance parts for the R1, leveraging the experience of the same engineers responsible for the development of the R1 WorldSBK campaigned this year by six-time Superbike World Champion, Jonathan Rea. This project culminated last year in the launch of the R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary Limited Edition and an extended range of race-developed GYTR PRO performance parts for the R1. In the past three years, additional investment has seen Yamaha establish an extensive network of GYTR PRO Shops across Europe, designed to share the knowledge and experience gained in racing the R1 at the very highest level with customers.

The R1 is a proven race-winning package, and Yamaha is committed to ensuring that it remains so for the foreseeable future, both in national and international competition.