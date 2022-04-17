Yoshimura SERT Motul remains one lap ahead of the opposition at Le Mans

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 17.

The Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul continue to lead the opening round of the Endurance World Championship, the 24 Heures Motos in France.

As the sun came up this morning, and the 16-hour mark, Yoshimura SERT Motul riders Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon had amassed 559 laps of the Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans and taking 15 pits stops.

As the race progresses into the final hours, Yoshimura SERT Motul remains one lap ahead of the opposition.

More information to follow…

