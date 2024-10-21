YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Stars Selected for Masterclass in France

Seventeen standout riders from the 2024 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup have earned their place in the prestigious bLU cRU Masterclass, set to take place from November 11-14 at the stunning MC des Costieres circuit in Beauvoisin, France. These talented young racers emerged from a record-breaking 600 entries in this year’s Cup, with more than 100 of them competing in the YZ SuperFinale at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations in Matterley Basin, Great Britain. Now, they advance to the final stage, where they’ll receive top-level coaching and the chance to further their racing careers.

The 17 finalists were selected during the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, with the top three European riders in each of the YZ65, YZ85, and YZ125 classes automatically earning a coveted spot. They will be joined by six wild card riders, carefully chosen by the Yamaha bLU cRU Racing Committee.

The YZ125 riders include SuperFinale winner Jamie Keith from Great Britain, Latvia’s Jekabs Kublins, and Belgian talent Emile De Baere. They will be joined by wild card selections Oliver Bubb from Great Britain, Tyla Van der Poel from the Netherlands, and the fastest female, Nellie Fransson, who returns for her second Masterclass.

In the YZ85 class, Dutch podium finisher Kay Zijlstra and Denmark’s Willads Gordon, last year’s YZ65 Cup winner, will compete alongside wild card selections Nixon Coppins from Great Britain and Tylan Lagain from France. Completing the lineup are two fast female riders, South Africa’s Kaylin Oosthuizen and Israel’s Aya Vainer, both ready to showcase their skills at the Masterclass. Maurice Heidegger, runner-up in the YZ65 race at Matterley Basin, will step up to ride the YZ85 he will campaign during the 2025 season.

The YZ65 class will feature Tommy Wood from Great Britain, Lucas Taylor from Denmark, Jann Huisman from the Netherlands, and Aron Dagur Juliusson from Iceland.

The Masterclass offers these young riders, aged between 8 and 16 years, a unique opportunity to showcase their skills while training under the guidance of esteemed coaches and bLU cRU Ambassadors, including former Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Gautier Paulin, former Women’s Motocross World Champion Nancy van de Ven, and bLU cRU Rider Coach Brian Jørgensen. At the end of the two-day event, one rider from each class will be named the winner.

The YZ125 winner will secure a place on a Yamaha-supported team, competing on a GYTR-kitted YZ125 in the 2025 EMX125 Championship. Additionally, the winners of the YZ65 and YZ85 categories will receive valuable support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2025 campaigns. All three winners will be announced on 25th November 2024.

