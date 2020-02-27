10 days of winter testing in Spain Portugal and Australia Ducati ready for 2020 WorldSBK season

After 10 days of winter testing – in Spain, Portugal and Australia – and the team presentation held in the beautiful surroundings at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola (Italy), now it’s time to get back on track and fight for the standings of the Superbike World Championship.

The 2020 WorldSBK season of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will start tomorrow with the first free practices at the iconic Phillip Island Circuit (Victoria, Australia).



Welsh rider Chaz Davies, now in his seventh season with Ducati, and newcomer Scott Redding – 2019 BSB (British Superbike) winner – will hunt for the Superbike World Championship title onboard their Ducati Panigale V4 R.

This is the programme for the first round of the 2020 WorldSBK season.



Friday, February 28th

FP1: 00.30 – 01:20 CET

FP2: 05.00 – 05.50 CET



Saturday 29th February

FP3: 00.00 – 00.20 CET

Superpole: 02.15 – 02.40 CET

Race 1: 05.00 CET



Sunday 1st March

Warm Up: 23.30 – 23.45 CET

Superpole Race: 02.00 CET

Race 2: 05.00 CET



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“It will be nice to go racing again after a long winter. We have done very important tests in which we have worked a lot and covered a lot of kilometres. But as they always say, there are no points for testing and there are no prizes. Finally, it is time to race and I am happy because I am always strong in the races. We finished the 2019 season well and we must continue on that direction. I feel much fitter than I was at the start of last year when physically I wasn’t 100%. Yes, it’s true, maybe Phillip Island isn’t my favourite circuit but it’s definitely a great place to start the championship”.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I’m very excited about this new adventure. The sensations have been extremely positive so far. The feeling with the bike is excellent and the relationship with the team is extraordinary. My goal for this weekend? We are racing to win and there is no point in hiding. If we can finish on the podium would be very nice, if we can win would be fantastic. This is what I would like to get from the first weekend in WorldSBK. The Superpole race will be new for me, but there are still a lot of things I have to learn and I will try to learn them as fast as possible”.