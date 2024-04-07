Rick Elzinga Digs Deep for Sixth at MXGP of Sardegna

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga fought to sixth overall, delivering his best overall result of the season at the MXGP of Sardegna. At the same time, teammates Thibault Benistant and Andrea Bonacorsi faced some difficulties and finished eighth and 15th, respectively.

After making some changes to the set-up of his YZ250FM in practice on Saturday, Elzinga showed a glimpse of his true potential at the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Riola Sardo, Sardinia. Rediscovering his form, the Dutchman powered to sixth in race one and eighth in race two for sixth overall. As a result, Elzinga has moved up to ninth in the MX2 World Championship standings.

After showing impressive pace on Saturday by finishing second in the MX2 Qualifying Race, Benistant couldn’t quite replicate the same form on Sunday. His opening race 10th was followed up with seventh in race two for eighth overall – a result that moves the French star back up to fourth in the Championship Standings.

At the same time, mistakes in both races prevented Bonacorsi from showing his true capabilities. The reigning EMX250 Champion fell in race one and was eventually forced to retire due to a technical issue, however, a hard charge from last to 11th in race two underscored his promise. Bonacorsi leaves Sardinia 12th in standings.

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place next weekend in Pietramurata, Italy.

Rick Elzinga

6th MXGP of Sardegna, 28-points

9th MX2 Championship Standings, 78-points

“My starts were on point all weekend and it was great to lead some laps yesterday in the qualifying race as it helped me get used to the high pace at the front. Then today, it was two long motos. I had good starts again and my pace was good for the first couple of laps, although I had to push hard to keep pace with the leaders. Sixth was good and then in race two my start wasn’t the best. My pace wasn’t as good, but my flow was better and I enjoyed it. It was a big improvement on Spain, so I’m really happy with my progression.”

Thibault Benistant

8th MXGP of Sardegna, 25-points

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 106-points

“I felt good today, although in the first race it took me a while to get going. But when I did, I rode really well. I was in fourth and closing in on third and then I had a small problem with the bike. In the second moto, my start was good, and I was pushing hard until I had a crash. I was able to get up quickly though and I finished seventh.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

15th MXGP of Sardegna, 10-points

12th MX2 Championship Standings, 54-points

“It’s been a tough weekend. Yesterday was good though, and I showed that I have the pace. Today, in race one, I had a good start, but then I had a small crash and technical problem with the bike. In race two, I tangled with another rider and started last. I came through the pack well and fought hard for 11th. I’m now looking forward to the next rounds and showing what I can do.”