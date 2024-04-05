Final preparations for 2024 FIM EWC: 24 hours of Le Mans

Le Mans. At BMW Motorrad Motorsport, the countdown to the start of the 2024 season in the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) is underway. With the two-day Pre-Test at Le Mans (FRA) this week, the final phase of preparations for the season opener has begun. It will take place from 18th to 21st April at the same venue, featuring the racing classic 24 Heures Motos. The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, which will compete in 2024 with Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and new addition Sylvain Guintoli (FRA), worked on fine-tuning the #37 BMW M 1000 RR for the 2024 season during the test.

While the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team with Reiterberger, Mikhalchik and Guintoli competes in the highest class, Formula EWC, for overall victories and the title, the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team enters its second full season in the FIM EWC’s Superstock class. Like last year, Kenny Foray (FRA), Jan Bühn (GER), and Loïc Arbel (FRA) will alternate on the #9 BMW M 1000 RR. Also present at the test at Le Mans was BMW’s new addition Hannes Soomer. The 26-year-old Estonian will support both teams as the fourth rider in the upcoming season.

Additionally, two more BMW teams from the Superstock class prepared for the season opener at the test. The Japanese Team Etoile is using the #25 BMW M 1000 RR and Team T2C Racing from France is competing with the starting number 2.

Reactions to the Pre-Test at Le Mans.

Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: “In the end, I think we can be very happy with the test. We know what to do for race week. For sure, not everything was perfect but it looks like we have found a good way. All three riders did a very good job so I think we are well prepared for the race in two weeks’ time and I have a good feeling.”

Sylvain Guintoli: “It was a positive test. We got a lot of work done and had all the conditions that we could get. We had rain and then dry and then rain again, so we did a lot of testing in the wet as well which was good. The pace was good in wet and dry for everybody so it’s looking good and we managed to find some interesting solutions for the setup which was the idea of these two days. We’re happy with the progress and now I’m very much looking forward to the race in two weeks’ time. Hopefully we can fight for the win; that’s the objective.”

Ilya Mikhalchik: “The test was quite tricky with the weather conditions but in the wet, we did not have a bad feeling and then in the end we had a few hours in dry conditions. That also went pretty well but we still have some work to do for the race weekend to further improve the bike. That will be our focus in the next two weeks. We are ready to fight again and will try to bring our bike to the top.”

Markus Reiterberger: “We finished the test in third place, and all three of us were within four-tenths of a second. Unfortunately, I encountered some traffic on my fast lap and couldn’t quite show my best but we are quite satisfied. We sorted out a lot and tried things during this test which is important for the race. It was also positive that we made good progress in the rain. All three of us were at or near the front in all conditions. Of course, we all need to keep working hard to achieve our goals because there’s always room for improvement. We have now identified everything, understood the new package for 2024, and the new team composition, and know which direction we need to work in to be at the front in two weeks. Many thanks to the team, and now we keep pushing!”