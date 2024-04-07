Dominant double-race victory at FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Riola Sardo Sardinia

Lotte van Drunen Dominates Sardinia to Take WMX Championship Lead

De Baets Yamaha Supported MX Team’s Lotte van Drunen powered her GYTR-kitted YZ250F to a dominant double-race victory at the second round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Riola Sardo, Sardinia. As a result, the 16-year-old Dutch star has taken the WMX Championship leader’s red-plate.

The opening race of the weekend saw van Drunen deliver arguably the best ride of her young career. After being held up behind some fallen riders at turn one, van Drunen was left with a lot of work to do in order to secure a strong result. Already up to sixth by the end of lap one, the Dutch sensation continued to put her incredible sand riding skills to good use and made a crucial last-lap pass on Daniela Guillen to take her first race win of 2024.

Race two was far less eventful but just as rewarding for van Drunen. Holding a tight line around turn one in order to stay out of trouble, the 16-year-old was soon involved in a tense battle for the lead. Working her way to the front by the end of lap three aboard her GYTR-kitted YZ250F, van Drunen soon began building a comfortable lead, and ultimately won race two by over 18 seconds.

With her 1-1 result, Lotte claimed her first overall victory of the year and will run the series leader’s red plates at round three in Spain.

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team was also in action in Sardinia for round one of the EMX125 Championship. The highly competitive series kicked off with strong finishes for all three riders with Mano Faure, in his EMX125 debut, placing third overall following his 3-6 result.

Just one point behind in fourth was Dani Heitink, whose weekend was highlighted by his runner-up finish in race two, while Jarne Bervoets delivered two consistent results for seventh overall.

The WMX season continues on May 12 alongside the MXGP of Galicia in Lugo, Spain, with EMX125 lining up next weekend at the MXGP of Trentino, in Pietramurata, Italy.