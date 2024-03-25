All 82 Yamaha 2024 Motorcycles Now Online!

That’s a wrap, all 82 Yamaha 2024 Motorcycles are Now Online at Total Motorcycle and that’s a whole lotta bikes. So unless Yamaha plans to release even more than 82 Yamaha 2024 models we got them all! USA, Canadian, European bikes, specifications, features, pricing, specifications and of course, the best hand selected biggest images of each model. From supersport, sport, Sport Heritage, Supersport Touring, Cruisers, Touring, Adventure Touring Adventure Sport, eBikes, Electric EV bikes, Scooters, Motocross, off-road competition, off-road recreation, cross-country, prototypes and concepts! So if you are looking for the largest 2024 Yamaha motorcycle model guide in existence, all in one place, then you found it, right here on Total Motorcycle!!

I hope you enjoy not only the 2024 Yamaha Motorcycle Model Guides but also all our 2024 Model Guides, each expertly crafted and created with motorcyclists in mind.

Support Total Motorcycle by visiting, contributing on our Twitter/X page and by spreading the word. For 25 years, Total Motorcycle has been the largest motorcycle website in North America and maybe the world with over 425,000,000 readers around the world.

Thank you and enjoy the 2024 riding season!!

Also do not forget to read our 2023 and 2024 Motorcycle Model Guides and check out not only the new Yamaha Models but what’s on offer and what new by over 39 other manufacturers too! Right here on TMW.

Introducing the new 2024 Yamaha Motorcycle Guide.

New 2024 Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications.

Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2024 Yamaha Motorcycle Guide.

Supersport

– 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1M

– 2024 Yamaha YZF-R1

– 2024 Yamaha YZF-R7

– 2024 Yamaha YZF-R6 Race – New model (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha YZF-R6 GYTR – New model (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha YZF-R3

– 2024 Yamaha YZF-R125 – New model (Europe)

Sport

– 2024 Yamaha MT-10

– 2024 Yamaha MT-10 SP

– 2024 Yamaha MT-09 SP – New model

– 2024 Yamaha MT-09 – New model

– 2024 Yamaha MT-07

– 2024 Yamaha MT-03

– 2024 Yamaha MT-125 – New model (Europe)

Sport Heritage

– 2024 Yamaha XSR900 DB40 Prototype – New model

– 2024 Yamaha XSR900GP – New model (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha XSR900

– 2024 Yamaha XSR700

– 2024 Yamaha XSR125 Legacy – (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha XSR125 – New model

Supersport Touring

– 2024 Yamaha FJR1300ES

– 2024 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ – New model

– 2024 Yamaha Tracer 7 GT – New model (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha Tracer 7 – New model (Europe)

Cruisers / Touring

– 2024 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

– 2024 Yamaha V-Star 250

Adventure Touring / Dual Sport

– 2024 Yamaha Super Tenere ES – (Canada)

– 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700

– 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Canadian Edition – New model (Canada)

– 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme – New model (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 Explore – New model (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid – New model (Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha XT250

– 2024 Yamaha TW200

eBikes/Electric Bikes

– 2024 Yamaha TY-E 2.2 – New model Concept

– 2024 Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Yamaha YDX-Moro 07

– 2023 Yamaha CrossCore RC

– 2023 Yamaha TY-E 2.0

– 2023 Yamaha YDX-Moro07

– 2023 Yamaha YDX-Moro05

– 2023 Yamaha Wabash RT

– 2023 Yamaha BOOSTER Easy – New model (Europe)

– 2023 Yamaha BOOSTER – New model (Europe)

Scooters

– 2024 Yamaha XMAX

– 2024 Yamaha Zuma 125 – (USA)

– 2024 Yamaha BWS 125 – (Canada)

Motocross

– 2024 Yamaha YZ450F 50th Anniversary Edition

– 2024 Yamaha YZ450F

– 2024 Yamaha YZ250F 50th Anniversary Edition

– 2024 Yamaha YZ250F

– 2024 Yamaha YZ250 50th Anniversary Edition

– 2024 Yamaha YZ250

– 2024 Yamaha YZ125 50th Anniversary Edition

– 2024 Yamaha YZ125

– 2024 Yamaha YZ85

– 2024 Yamaha YZ85LW

– 2024 Yamaha YZ65

Off-Road Competition / Cross Country

– 2024 Yamaha WR450F

– 2024 Yamaha WR250F

– 2024 Yamaha YZ450FX

– 2024 Yamaha YZ250FX

– 2024 Yamaha YZ250X

– 2024 Yamaha YZ125X

Off-Road Recreation

– 2024 Yamaha TT-R230

– 2024 Yamaha TT-R125LE – (USA)

– 2024 Yamaha TT-R125 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha TT-R110E – (USA)

– 2024 Yamaha TT-R110 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha TT-R50E – (USA)

– 2024 Yamaha TT-R50 – (Canada, Europe)

– 2024 Yamaha PW50

Prototypes/Concepts

– 2024 Yamaha XSR900 DB40 Prototype – New model

– 2024 Yamaha TMW – New model (created just for us? Thanks Yamaha!)

– 2024 Yamaha MOTOROiD2 – New model

– 2024 Yamaha Tricera – New model

– 2024 Yamaha Elove – New model

– 2024 Yamaha E-FV – New model

– 2024 Yamaha Y-00Z MTB – New model

– 2024 Yamaha Y-01W AWD – New model

– 2024 Yamaha YXZ1000R Hydrogen – New model

– 2024 Yamaha TY-E 2.2 – New model Concept

Yamaha Motor Europe announces 2024 YRE and commitment to the future of the R1

Over the last decade, the global motorcycle market has seen significant changes as the needs of riders have evolved in line with external circumstances. On top of these changes, emissions regulations have become more stringent.

The evolution of the Supersport category is undoubtedly among the most noticeable of these changes.

Staying true to its brand origin and DNA, Yamaha Motor Europe remains committed to the road going Supersport segment in the future and is confident the product line-up in this sector – based on platform models like R125, R3 or R7 – will continue to excite and exhilarate customers both on the road and the track.

In line with the change in demand and customer needs, Yamaha Motor Europe has taken the decision that the future of its track-targeting Supersport models will be dedicated solely to track use from 2025 – with the R1 following the same route taken with R6 in 2020.

This is not to say it is the end for the iconic R1; far from it. Global production of the R1 will continue in 2025 and beyond, as will the development program that has seen the bike secure world titles in both the FIM Superbike and Endurance World Championships in recent years.

The R1 remains a popular choice for riders and teams looking to secure a competitive and cost-effective package for both casual track day use and racing, from the grassroots club level to national and international race series.

It is for this reason that Yamaha has consistently invested in making available to customers a range of GYTR® Performance parts for the R1, leveraging the experience of the same engineers responsible for the development of the R1 WorldSBK campaigned this year by six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

Yamaha Motor Europe and its distributors have also set-up a dedicated network of GYTR PRO SHOPS to support riders looking to get the most out of any of its R-Series Supersport models on track.

Each GYTR PRO SHOP is run by a Yamaha dealer with a wealth and passion for motorcycle racing, who are actively involved in racing themselves and in direct contact with the Yamaha Road Racing Technical Service. Examples include Crescent Motorcycles, who operate Yamaha’s official WorldSBK team, the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team, who recently opened their GYTR PRO SHOP at the Misano World Circuit, the Yamaha Austria Racing Team, the reigning EWC Champions, and Ten Kate Racing, the most successful WorldSSP Team ever.

While the R1 as standard is ready for the track, many track-focused customers transform their R1 from a road-going machine to a purely track-focused weapon. With the R1 moving to a track-focused model from 2025 and beyond, this step will be simplified allowing more opportunity for customers to access the performance-enhancing GYTR parts.

Throughout 2024 the road going homologated R1 and R1M will still be available through all Yamaha dealers and to emphasise their current commitment to the segment, Yamaha Motor Europe has confirmed the popular and prestigious Yamaha Racing Experience event.

Taking place at Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto on 3rd and 4th July 2024, the R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary owners and 2024 R1M owners are invited (free of charge) to join this immersive racing experience, which offers a broad program of riding, plus the presence of the legendary Yamaha Brand Ambassador and R1 GYTR owner Valentino Rossi, the Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK team and other Yamaha Official riders.

Racing is in Yamaha’s DNA; and no matter what challenges may be faced in the future, Yamaha is committed to retaining this vital part of its identity, moving forwards through the continued development of the entire Supersport range both on track and on road, its GYTR strategy and the unique bLU cRU program dedicated to its racers.