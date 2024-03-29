Happy Easter From Total Motorcycle! Many people have a long weekend ahead of them, and while some will enjoy a wonderful meal with the family, others will take the opportunity to go for a long spring ride. For me in the middle of the heartland, there is still a little bit of snow on the ground and lots of gravel, so a ride is not in the cards. But for those of you who do ride, keep it safe and have fun! Then enjoy the family meal. 🙂

Additionally, those who are Christian will be celebrating the most important holiday for them (believe it or not, it’s not Christmas). Today is Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified, only to be risen three days later. Those who are Muslim are deep into Eid now as well. It’s always interesting to me when special times from different religions line up in the calendar. How does that happen?

And who can forget the Easter bunny? The egg hunts and mountains of chocolate… that is what we all wish for at Easter, right?!

Have a wonderful long weekend and we will see you all on the other side.

Enjoy the Cadbury Gesture Eggs there in the UK! Not sure what “Gesture” Cadbury is making on this Easter, but there you go. Enjoy Easter before it’s canceled.

Happy Holiday’s!