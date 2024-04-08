2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship results from historical Porto

The first round of the 2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship was held this weekend in Portugal and more precisely in Fafe, a small village a few kilometres from Porto with a historical tradition for enduro and car rallying.

The first GP started on Friday 5 April with the traditional opening parade followed by the long-awaited Super Test which officially kicked off the race weekend and the 2024 season. The Portuguese GP then continued over the next two days of racing with a very technical and treacherous course of over 50km that saw the Metzeler riders measure themselves on three special tests to be repeated three times a day for a total of 18 tests in two days.

The order included a fast 4.8km Cross Test on hard and sometimes muddy terrain, followed by a 6km Enduro Test with hard ground mixed with stones, and a 1.5km Extreme Test at the end of the lap that was as spectacular as it was treacherous due to its classic rocks and stones typical of Portuguese races made slippery by the numerous rainfalls. At the end of the weekend Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is the leader of the EnduroGP class thanks to a first and a second place. Defending Champion Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) had a good race collecting a third and a first place. Two other riders equipped by Metzeler also made the podium in the EnduroGP class over the two days of racing, Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Gas Factory Racing) and Nathan Watson, newcomer to the Beta Factory Enduro Team. Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) Heart-stopping battle on Portuguese soil in the E1 class between Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team). At the end of the race weekend, the two riders, both using Metzeler tyres, shared the victories and second places in the two-day event. Steve Holcombe currently holds the lead in the E1 class. Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) Steve Holcombe (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) In the E2 class, the fight for the lead is also between two Metzeler riders, Nathan Watson (Team Beta Factory Enduro) and Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Factory Racing) who shared the top step of the podium on both race days although currently the leader of the E2 class is the Beta rider Nathan Watson. Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Factory Racing) Nathan Watson (Team Beta Factory Enduro) Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) came to the start of the GP of Portugal not in the best physical condition after injuring his hand during the first round of the Assoluti d’Italia di Enduro. On Day One Brad Freeman amazed everyone by winning the E3 class but the following day he had to retire due to a phisical problem. In the Junior class, Fantic Racing riders Axel Semb and Kevin Cristino rode an excellent race. At the GP of Portugal Semb dominated in the Junior and Junior 2 class. In the Junior 1 class Kevin Cristino won the first day of competition while Manolo Morettini (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) took a second and a third place in the two-day event. Axel Semb (Fantic Racing) In the Youth class, Metzeler-equipped rider Manuel Verzeroli took a second place on Day 2 while in the Woman class, supported rider Rachel Gutish is leading thanks to a first and a second place. Francesca Nocera (Honda RedMoto Racing Enduro Team) took the third step of the podium on Sunday. After the opening round of the 2024 season, the FIM EnduroGP World Championship remains on Portuguese soil for the second round at Valpaços next weekend (13 – 14 April). Results (Metzeler riders in bold): EnduroGP class standings

GARCIA Josep p.37

HOLCOMBE Steve p.35

VERONA Andrea p. 30

WATSON Nathan p.28



E1 class standings

HOLCOMBE Steve p.37

GARCIA Josep p.37

MCCANNEY Jamie p.28 E2 class standings

WATSON Nathan p.37

VERONA Andrea p.37

BERNARDINI Samuele p.30



E3 class standings

MCDONALD Hammish p.37

CAVALLO Matteo p.32

ROUSSSALY Julien p.26 Junior class standings

SEMB Axel p.35

GIRAUDON Thibault p.30

ALIX Antoine p.26 Youth class standings

ELGARI Alberto p.30

DAGNA Romain p.30

VERZEROLI Manuel p.30 Women class standings

GUTISH Rachel p.37

BADIA Mireia p.35

ROWETT Rosie p.27

NOCERA Francesca p.23