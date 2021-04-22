2021 European Cup Set to Kick-Off

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that the 2021 edition of the YXZ1000R European Cup will kick off at the Andalucía Rally in the Cadiz region of Spain. The Rally, which will take place from May 12 to 16, will see YXZ1000R European Cup drivers compete for the first of two Wild Card entries into the 2021 YXZ1000R Cup SuperFinale in Portugal. The Andalucía Rally will also see the launch of the YXZ Rally Academy. The Academy is an exciting new initiative that allows all YXZ drivers to receive beneficial racing advice from an acclaimed and dedicated rally coach.

Hosted in nine different countries across Europe, the YXZ1000R Cup is a mono-brand racing platform that has been designed to inspire YXZ racers, offering extra guidance in competition within a fun, friendly and supportive atmosphere. The Cup takes place inside various National Championships in Spain, Portugal, Germany, France, Italy, Great Britain, Finland, Sweden and Israel. Within each Cup, the Stock YXZ1000R drivers race for a place at the YXZ European Cup SuperFinale.

In order to qualify for the SuperFinale entry selection, each driver must race a minimum of three events inside their National Championship. The fastest drivers from each country, along with two Wild Cards, will be exclusively invited to the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale that is set to take place October 28 – 30 in Portalegre, Portugal. This season, appealing prizes will be awarded to the top-three SuperFinale finishers.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has had an enormous impact on racing calendars globally. Despite the challenge faced, Yamaha Motor Europe remains optimistic for another thrilling year of side-by-side racing.

The X-raid Yamaha Rally Racing Supported Team will also be back in action at the Andalucía Rally, their first competitive outing since Camelia Liparoti and Annett Fischer took the new YXZ1000R prototype to a sensational second place in T3 class for lightweight prototypes at the 2021 Dakar.

To improve both traction and stability the X-raid developed prototype is wider than the YXZ1000R upon which it’s based, with a longer wheelbase and lower centre of gravity. A new tubular chassis gives greater strength but maintains the instantly recognisable YXZ1000R body design.

The driveline and 998cc DOHC inline three-cylinder engine remain largely unchanged, with the exception of various GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) parts to further improve performance and a reinforced rear driveshaft to withstand the most extreme environments. An uprated braking system further improves the YXZ1000R prototype’s performance.

Liparoti will again make up one half of the X-raid Yamaha crew in Andalucía, but this time the experience Rally Raid competitor will be sat in the co-driver’s seat, while Yamaha Motor Europe President, Eric de Seynes, takes over driving duties, as he makes his race debut behind the wheel of the YXZ1000R prototype.