2021 FIM Endurance World Championship 6 Hours of Most Czech Republic

Earlier before, during the free practice session of the day, the Japanese team claimed the third fastest time with a good pace and a lap time of 1:34.391.

Both qualifying sessions were held on Thursday, as there will be no track action for the EWC teams on Friday as the event takes place together with a round of the FIA WTCR, who have their practice sessions on Friday.

On the aggregate of the two qualifying sessions, the average calculated from the best time of the trio formed by Josh Hook, Mike di Meglio and Yuki Takahashi placed their Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP fourth on the grid ahead of Saturday’s six-hour race, with a lap time of 1:34.748.

Currently 3rd in the provisional ranking with 89 points, F.C.C. TSR Honda France is looking forward to achieving a good result on this new circuit added to the EWC calendar and end the season as the runner-up of the championship.

The race will start this Saturday, 9 October at 11am local time, with the chequered flag set to be waved at 5pm the same day.