2021 Moto Guzzi North America Special Offers 0% APR + Cash Back Jan-Feb

January 6, 2021

2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Special

CRUISE INTO THE NEW YEAR!

Now that 2020 is behind us it’s time to start the new year off on the right foot. With financing offers as low as 0% APR for 60 months1 OR up to $1,500 Customer Cash on select MY20 models, now is the perfect time for a fresh start! Visit your local dealer today!

 

USA

Reduced Rate Financing:

  •     MY20 (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

 -0% APR for 60mo1

                

  • MY20 V7 Range Only:
    -3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND $1,000 Customer Cash

MY20 V7 Range Only:

 -3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND $750 Customer Cash

MY20 V85TT Range Only:

 -3.99% APR for 48moAND $1,500 Trade-In Value 

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

 -5.99% APR for 48mo3

 

Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY204
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary MY204
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY204
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY204
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY204
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY204
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Special MY204

 

 

Cruiser

MY20 & Prior Audace AT 5.99% APR3
MY20 & Prior Eldorado AT 5.99% APR3
MY20 & Prior California Touring AT 5.99% APR3
MY20 & Prior MGX-21 AT 5.99% APR3

V85 TT

MY20 V85TT AT 0% APR1
MY20 V85TT Adventure AT 0% APR1
MY20 V85TT Travel AT 0% APR1

 

 

 

V7 III

MY20 V7 III Racer AT 0% APR1
MY20 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR1
MY20 V7 III Special AT 0% APR1
MY20 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR1
MY20 V7 III Stone “S” AT 0% APR1
MY20 V7 III Stone Night Pack  AT 0% APR1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

SCHEDULE TEST RIDE CONTACT A DEALER

Vehicle photos may reflect European models and specs. Dealer participation and stock may vary. Please contact your local dealer for more information. Offers valid from January 1st, 2021 through February 28th, 2021 at participating dealers only.

 

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 model financed up to 60 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid January 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2021 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable)). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 0% per annum for 60 months equals $218 monthly. Cost of borrowing $0 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

 

 

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 model financed up to 60 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid January 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2021 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 0% (credit rate of 0%) per annum for 60 months payable in 60 monthly installments of $218. Total credit charges amount to $66.17 comprised of $0 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

 

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid January 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2021 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 3.99% per annum for 48 months equals $295 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,093 for a total obligation of $14,175. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

 

 

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid January 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2021 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 3.99% (credit rate of 3.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $295. Total credit charges amount to $1,159.52 comprised of $1,093.35 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $14,175 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

 

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid January 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount on a MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at 5.99% per annum for 48 months equals $365 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,975 for a total obligation of $17,522. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

 

 

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid January 1st, 2021 to February 28th, 2021 inclusive. Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at an annual interest rate of 5.99% (credit rate of 5.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $365. Total credit charges amount to $2,041.53 comprised of $1,975 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $17,522 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

 

Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $750 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 V9 Bobber Sport. $1,000 off MSRP on the following vehicles; MY20 V7 Stone, MY20 V7 Stone “S”, MY20 V7 Stone Night Pack, MY20 V7 Special, MY20 V7 Racer & MY20 V7 Rough. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 1/01/21 and 2/28/21.

 

 

MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Military & First Responders
Military & First Responder customers who purchase any 2020/Prior model year are eligible to receive an incentive up to $750, applied to the purchase price of the vehicle. This includes Canadian Armed Forces, United States Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves as well as Fire, Police, EMS and now Teachers. This includes also any medical workers like doctors, nurses & again EMS
Valid from 1/1/2021 – 2/28/2021 & MUST provide dealer with Military ID or Fire, Police, EMS, Teachers ID.
Disclaimer Info:
1Piaggio Group Americas is pleased to offer the Military & First Responders Promotion valid through 1/1/2021 – 2/28/2021 to all active, reserve, and retired Canadian Armed Forces, United States Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves as well as Fire, Police or Doctors, Nurses, EMS and Teachers with a valid ID. Military & First Responders who purchase any 2020/Prior model year Moto Guzzi vehicle are eligible to receive an incentive of $750, applied to the MSRP of the new vehicle. Incentive is based on purchased model cc range as follows: $750 for all Moto Guzzi motorcycles only. *Eligible Product must be new and unused, for which no retail sales/product registration has been previously submitted to or processed.

 

CANADA

RUISE INTO THE NEW YEAR

Now that 2020 is behind us it’s time to start the new year off on the right foot. With financing as low as 0% for 60 months OR up to $1,000 Customer Cash on select Moto Guzzi models, now is the perfect time for a fresh start. The promotion is only valid from January 1st, 2021 until February 28th, 2021 on select Moto Guzzi MY20 and prior models.

Specifically, you can get:

Reduced Rate Financing:

MY20 (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

  • 0% APR for 60mo1

MY20 V7 Range Only:

  • 3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND $1,000 Customer Cash4

MY20 V9 Range Only:

  • 3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND $750 Customer Cash4

MY20 V85TT Range Only:

  • 3.99% APR for 48mo2 AND $1,500 Trade-In Value

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

  • 5.99% APR for 48mo3

Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

  • $750 customer cash on V9 Bobber Sport MY20(4)
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20(4)
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20(4)
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20(4)
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20(4)
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY20(4)
  • $1,000 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20(4)

$1,500 Trade-In Value:

Eligible Models: MY20 V85 TT, V85 TT Adventure & V85 TT Travel

$1,500 Trade-in credit towards purchase of new, unregistered MY20 V85 TT or V85 TT Adventure or V85 TT Travel;
Must trade in a unit to be eligible for the offer. Trade in must be 400cc or larger with title.

DISCOVER THE MODELS

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

SCHEDULE TEST RIDECONTACT A DEALER

Vehicle photos may reflect European models and specs. Dealer participation and stock may vary. Please contact your local dealer for more information. Offers valid from January 1st, 2021 through February 28th, 2021 at participating dealers only.

