2022 MOTOGP SEASON KICKS OFF IN SEPANG

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 5.

Alex Rins: 3rd – 1’58.471 (+ 0.100)

Joan Mir: 7th – 1’59.067 (+ 0.696)

Sylvain Guintoli: 26th – 2’01.390 (+ 3.019)

A day after Team Suzuki Ecstar launched their stylish 2022 GSX-RR it was time to put it to the test at the scorching Sepang International Circuit.

With this being the first time that Joan Mir and Alex Rins had taken to the track since the last test in Jerez in November, there were plenty of new things to try, as well as fine-tuning parts already tried.

The engine received some further improvements over the winter, and early feedback from the riders on this finalised version was very positive. It was necessary, with this new engine in the bike, to adapt and adjust several other parts such as chassis, swingarm, and electronics. Team Suzuki Ecstar also brought a new version of the ride height adjuster first seen last season. Overall, Mir and Rins felt satisfied with the work done on the first day, especially as they both placed close to the top time.

Rins completed a whopping 72 laps – the highest number of any rider – taking time to feel the improvements in the engine of his GSX-RR.

He reported positive feelings overall but is looking to work on aerodynamics tomorrow.

Mir put in 68 laps and he also tried many new items. His feedback was good and he felt he could improve his lap time tomorrow, when he also hopes to work on electronics.

Team Suzuki Ecstar will be back on track tomorrow for the second, and final, test day in Sepang.

Alex Rins:

“I’ve been waiting for this test for a long time, so I think this could be why I was fast early on – I was so keen to be back on track! Overall, I’m happy because my pace was strong, and I was able to test many different things. It’s always interesting and important to find what the strongest parts are, and what still needs improvement. I can already feel that the engine is more powerful, and the data reflects that, so let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Joan Mir:



“It’s the first day back at school! The feelings are positive so far, even though the heat here is unbelievable. We tried many items, especially the chassis parts, and it’s a bit early to take solid conclusions but my feelings were good today. I’m pleased with how everything is going so far and tomorrow we’ll continue to learn how to get the maximum out of the bike. We need to work a bit more on the electronics, because we didn’t have enough time to get everything ‘on point’ yet. My lap time was OK today, pretty solid, but I know I can do more.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“I’ve been here in Sepang for a few days longer than Alex and Joan because we had the three-day shakedown test. This allowed me to test a lot of the items already; the new engine, the aero packages, the new rear ride height adjuster. So there was a lot going on during the shakedown. Today I turned my attention to the electronics side, and I tried some new evolution items there; I also tried some new front suspension options. I’m happy because we completed the programme for today, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Today we could try many items, some were good and some still need some work, but this is normal in testing. For the first day of the season, we’re satisfied, because the riders need time to adjust to being back on the bike and to discover the improvements. Tomorrow we’ll brush up on a few things and we hope to have another good day.”

SEPANG TEST DAY 1 RESULTS:

1 ESPARGARO, Aleix 1:58.371 9 / 42

2 VIÑALES, Maverick 1:58.384 0.013 0.013 54 / 56

3 RINS, Alex 1:58.471 0.100 0.087 71 / 72

4 BASTIANINI, Enea 1:58.638 0.267 0.167 23 / 44

5 ZARCO, Johann 1:58.946 0.575 0.308 47 / 59

6 QUARTARARO, Fabio 1:59.002 0.631 0.056 49 / 57

7 MIR, Joan 1:59.067 0.696 0.065 63 / 68

8 MARQUEZ, Marc 1:59.287 0.916 0.220 55 / 62

9 ESPARGARO, Pol 1:59.353 0.982 0.066 25 / 64

10 BEZZECCHI, Marco 1:59.468 1.097 0.115 49 / 49

11 CRUTCHLOW, Cal 1:59.558 1.187 0.090 29 / 47

12 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki 1:59.634 1.263 0.076 60 / 62

13 FERNANDEZ, Raul 1:59.682 1.311 0.048 66 / 69

14 BINDER, Brad 1:59.784 1.413 0.102 49 / 58

15 MARQUEZ, Alex 1:59.913 1.542 0.129 51 / 65

16 OLIVEIRA, Miguel 1:59.945 1.574 0.032 38 / 60

17 MARTIN, Jorge 1:59.949 1.578 0.004 19 / 49

18 MARINI, Luca 1:59.966 1.595 0.017 50 / 52

19 BAGNAIA, Francesco 2:00.027 1.656 0.061 22 / 61

20 DI GIANNANTONIO, Fabio 2:00.047 1.676 0.020 39 / 42

21 MORBIDELLI, Franco 2:00.107 1.736 0.060 25 / 61

22 MILLER, Jack 2:00.177 1.806 0.070 48 / 55

23 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea 2:00.342 1.971 0.165 24 / 60

24 GARDNER, Remy 2:00.470 2.099 0.128 59 / 60

25 BINDER, Darryn 2:00.818 2.447 0.348 43 / 45

26 GUINTOLI, Sylvain 2:01.390 3.019 0.572 37 / 46

27 SAVADORI, Lorenzo 2:04.385 6.014 2.995 6 / 15

NC TSUDA, Takuya