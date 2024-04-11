METZELER ROADTEC 02: NEW SUPER-SPORT-TOURING TIRE WITH DYNATREAD

|· Two tyres in one, thanks to innovative patented DYNATREAD™ technology which adapts the behaviour from Sport-Touring to Supersport
· Key benefits- High grip, both on dry and wet surfaces, easy handling and acoustic comfort
· Supersport-derived tread design, dual-compound rear tyres and front full-silica compounds for high performance and riding pleasure in different conditions
· Made with more than 43% of bio-based and recycled materials*, a claim certified by an independent third party
|The Metzeler brand presents the new ROADTEC 02 tyre, a perfect mix of technology and sustainability that integrates the most recent technological innovations from the brand, redefining the benchmark for the Sport-Touring segment.
ROADTEC 02 is the first tyre to use DYNATREAD™, the patented adaptive tread design technology that allows it to adapt its behaviour, from Sport-Touring to Supersport, based on the motorcyclist’s riding style: to create almost a new category of tyre, the “Super-Sport-Touring”.
ROADTEC 02 is made with more than 43% of bio-based and recycled materials* as certified by a third party, Bureau Veritas. The use of this type of materials also offers excellent results from a performance point of view.
This new motorcycle tyre is aimed at those who use Sport Touring, Naked, Crossover, Adventure but also Supersport machines and who are looking for a tyre with a sportier appearance and performance than those of a traditional Sport-Touring without giving up good mileage and safety even on wet surfaces.
PATENTED DYNATREAD™ TECHNOLOGY AND ADAPTIVE TREAD DESIGN
TREAD DESIGN, BI-COMPOUND REAR AND FULL-SILICA FRONT TYRES
The tread pattern of the new ROADTEC 02 takes inspiration from that of the SPORTEC M9 RR tyre to achieve a sporty performance and retain the METZELER family feeling, which draws inspiration from the Greek letter π, a constitutive element of the tyre behaviour, providing the correct tyre flexibility and efficient water evacuation.
ROADTEC 02 further improves the already excellent wet performance of its predecessor thanks to the use of new full-silica compounds for the front tyres and for the shoulders of the rear ones to optimise chemical grip particularly on wet roads. The centre section and the base of the rear tyres have a high silica content (>80%) to best balance grip with thermal stability.
MADE WITH MORE THAN 43% OF BIO-BASED AND RECYCLED MATERIALS*
Thanks to years of studies and research on new materials and a careful selection of its suppliers, with ROADTEC 02 it has been possible to create a tyre with more than 43% of bio-based and recycled materials*, a claim certified by Bureau Veritas, the world leader in verifying conformity and certification in quality, environment, health, safety, and social responsibility (to ISO14021 standard).
Metzeler ROADTEC 02 tyres are available in the following sizes:
*CCC – homologated
* Thanks to a combination of physical segregation and mass balance approach. Depending on tyre size, bio-based and recycled content ranges between 14-19% and 28-34% respectively. Bio-based materials are natural rubber, textile reinforcements, bio-chemicals and bio-resins, while recycled materials are – through mass balance – synthetic rubber, silica and carbon black.