WINNERS IN THE RED DOT DESIGN AWARD: PRODUCT DESIGN 2024

Honda collects four Red Dot winners 2024 awards in Product Design category at the Red Dot Design Awards

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Honda has won awards at the Red Dot Design Awards

Underlines Honda’s commitment to providing high-quality, well-designed products to its customers

Honda has announced that four of its products – the EM1 e: electric moped, Motocompacto ultra-compact foldable e-scooter, BF350 large-size outboard motor and Miimo robotic lawn mower – were named Red Dot winners 2024 in the Product Design discipline of the Red Dot Design Award*1, one of the most respected design awards in the world. This is the fifth consecutive year that Honda products have won a Red Dot award.

EM1 e:

Developed under the concept of creating an “electric scooter ‘just right’ for people,” the EM1 e: is a personal-use, electric moped powered by the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery. The EM1 e: features simple and slim packaging realized by the optimization of the layout of key components. High-brightness LEDs are adopted for the lights, contributing to greater peace of mind experienced by customers while riding at night. The headlight features a simple, flush-surface design, highlighting the iconic look of EM1 e: model.

Motocompacto

The Motocompacto is a modern, all-electric take on the Honda Motocompo, which was originally introduced in 1981 as a “trunk bike” designed to fit inside the Honda City. Developed as a “first and last mile” mobility solution which was conceived to be used in combination with an electric vehicle. The Motocompacto features sophisticated styling that belies its simplicity. Its compact size means it can be folded into an easy-to-carry configuration, which makes it possible to load into/unload from a standard B segment vehicle, and store in a tight space. The design also enables a high level of customer personalization and tailoring through the application of stickers and other decorations.

BF350

Equipped with a newly developed dedicated V8 engine with a displacement of 4,952 cm3 (302 in3), the BF350 is the flagship Honda marine outboard model, providing powerful propulsion. In addition to high performance and seaworthiness achieved by the abundant torque, the BF350 realizes a high level of quiet operation and low vibration through the adoption of a newly designed crankshaft. The BF350 was developed to offer an environmentally- responsible and cost-effective outboard, with top-level fuel economy in its class*2.

Inheriting the same ‘Noble Motion Form’ design concept as other Honda outboards, the BF350 exudes a familiar sense of unity with nature and people through the simple and clean styling. The use of three-dimensional logos and chrome-plated parts, the BF350 expresses a sense of luxury and high-quality styling appropriate for a flagship model.

Miimo

Miimo is an electric and autonomous robotic lawn mower which automatically cuts the lawn within a dedicated area. Miimo features an automatic charging function: returning automatically to its docking station to recharge when running low on power, realizing the full automation of lawn mowing. The latest model, as launched in Europe in 2023, features a Satellite Assisted Homing function which uses location information from a satellite positioning system to find a more direct route to return to its docking station and a Shortcut Wire that enables Miimo to navigate narrow passages and space, further increasing mowing efficiency.

While pursuing a dynamic design, with a feeling of vitality, the Miimo has been crafted using soft and rounded curves that evoke a sense of attachment, whilst the design team managed to create a compact, low center-of-gravity form that enables the mower to navigate into even the tightest spaces.

“We are honored to be named as winners in the Red Dot Design Award: Product Design 2024, world-class design award,” said Toshinobu Minami, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Design Center, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. “The designs of EM1 e:, Motocompacto, BF350 and Miimo represent Honda’s passion to move people physically, move people’s hearts and expand the dreams all around the world. We believe that such passion was understood and shared by many people, which resulted in Honda winning the Red Dot. Honda will continue surprising and inspiring people around the world through the creation of mobility Honda dreams of. While being driven by the power of our dreams, we will strive to become a company that moves people and society forward.”