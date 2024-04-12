MXGP and MX2 teams all set to tackle first back-to-back Grand Prix of 2024 season

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Teams Aim to Bounce Back in Trentino

Having travelled 1000 kilometres north of Sardinia to Pietramurata, Italy, for the fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are all set to tackle their first back-to-back Grand Prix of the 2024 season.

Arriving at the stunning Crossodromo il Ciclamino Circuit, situated at the base of the spectacular Dolomite mountains, the teams are proud to don Yamaha’s iconic 50th-anniversary livery as they aim for a strong result.

The circuit in ‘Arco’ is very familiar to MXGP, having staged 19 Grands Prix since its inception in 1985. Known for its challenging surface, which is hard and stony, and its old-school layout with plenty of elevation changes and narrow sections, the track demands a combination of skills, including a strong start, precise throttle control, and a resilient mindset.

In MXGP, Calvin Vlaanderen will be the flagbearer for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team, with teammates Maxime Renaux and Jago Geerts currently on the path to recovery from injuries. After a demanding weekend in Sardinia and a short turnaround between Grands Prix, Vlaanderen has dedicated his week to recovery, and arrives in ‘Arco’ determined to finish inside the top five.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga is driven to continue his upward trajectory in regaining top form. Following his strong results last weekend, which included a career-best third-place finish in the Qualifying Race, the Dutchman is focused on maintaining his momentum and further enhancing his performance.

At the same time, teammates Thibault Benistant and Andrea Bonacorsi are determined to bounce back from the challenges faced a few days ago. Both riders have prioritized their recovery this week to ensure they are in peak condition come race day.

Benistant arrives with the memory of his first-ever MX2 top-three race finish as a wildcard rider in 2020, while ‘Bona’ carries fond memories of EMX race victories and podium finishes at the venue in 2021 and 2023. Both riders are aiming for a solid weekend in which they show what they’re truly capable of.

Adding to Yamaha’s presence in Italy this weekend, the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 will line up for the second round of the EMX250 Championship with Ivano van Erp and Karlis Reisulis. Both riders have a history of impressive performances in Arco, with Van Erp claiming victory at the EMX125 round of Trentino in 2021 ahead of teammate Reisulis, who finished second overall that day. Reisulis finished second again at the venue in 2022.

Unfortunately, Janis Reisulis will be side-lined this weekend due to a knee injury sustained during training, with further assessment underway to determine the appropriate course of action for his recovery.

Like the MXGP and MX2 teams, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team has also made the trip from Sardinia to the mainland in preparation for the second round of the EMX125 Championship. Mano Faure is determined to deliver another standout performance after an impressive third-place finish in his debut. At the same time, Dani Heitink is looking to capitalize on the speed that secured him a solid second-place finish in Race Two in Riola, as Jarne Bervoets sets his sights on improving his seventh-place start to the season.

Calvin Vlaanderen

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 90-points

“The focus this week is recovery. It’s important to recover after a tough weekend in the sand. I will take a few days off and spend one day on the bike in Italy with the team to prepare for Arco. I really enjoy Arco, not only the track but the whole surroundings; it is always nice to be there. I also enjoy the track and the soil; it’s technical, and I like that. My goal is to be in the top five.”

Thibault Benistant

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 106-points

“This week, I will mostly focus on recovery. It’s not easy after a tough race in the sand like Riola to do a normal week of riding. So I will make sure I recover well to be ready for Arco. I really like the track there. I had a good result there when I raced MX2 as a wild card in 2020. It was one of my first GP’s in MX2. So, I look forward to this weekend, and again, my goal is the same. I want to be on the box.”

Rick Elzinga

9th MX2 Championship Standings, 78-points

“I rested well before Sardinia, so this week it has been full throttle working hard for Arco! Of course I’ll try the best I can in recovering to be fit. I like the track, I tend to ride pretty well there. A good start does wonders, so I’ll try to do that and race as hard as I can. The goal this weekend is to keep the positive vibes from Riola and keep it rolling.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

12th MX2 Championship Standings, 54-points

“First back-to-back race for the season; the goal is to have some time on the bike this week, and to recover well after a tough GP in Riola. I really enjoy riding in Arco. It’s a track you really have to flow around, and I like that. I have had so many good memories there. It was where I took one of my first EMX250 race wins, and that was the best feeling. I really want to finish in a good position this weekend.”