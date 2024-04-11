Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale Takes Place alongside EWC at Legendary Bol d’Or

The third edition of the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale will take place alongside the final round of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) at Paul Ricard Circuit in September. The event, known as the Bol d’Or, is a highlight on the endurance racing calendar and will provide a thrilling backdrop for the SuperFinale racers. The Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale’s inaugural event was held in 2022, and the first two editions were run alongside rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship, with hundreds of riders hoping to secure a grid slot at the prestigious event. The top competitors from the national Cups and Challenges in Europe are invited to participate and make up a final grid of around 30 riders. The third edition will take place at the Bol d’Or on the weekend of 12-15th September at the iconic Circuit Paul Ricard. The Bol d’Or is one of only two 24-hour races on the 2024 FIM EWC calendar, making it one of the most popular and exciting events of the season. Last year, 83,000 fans packed the stands to witness the 86th edition. Yamaha Racing wanted to offer the participants in the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale the opportunity to experience the atmosphere and exposure of this huge event, which attracts large numbers of international media. It offers an unforgettable ambience as the world’s top endurance racers battle it out throughout the day and night. The R7 SuperFinale riders will be offered full support at the event, where they will be located in the dedicated R7 SuperFinale Village situated inside the EWC paddock. After the mandatory briefings, the riders will join bLU cRU Rider Coach Lorenzo Alfonsi for a guided tour of the Le Castellet circuit. Alfonsi will provide advice to help them with line choice and correct gear selection. The competitors will also be introduced to the Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team’s riders Niccolò Canepa, Karel Hanika and Marvin Fritz, the reigning FIM Endurance World Champions. They will be on hand to chat to the R7 hopefuls and offer insights into the secrets of a fast lap around Circuit Paul Ricard.