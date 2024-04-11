Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale Takes Place alongside EWC at Legendary Bol d’Or

The third edition of the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale will take place alongside the final round of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) at Paul Ricard Circuit in September. The event, known as the Bol d’Or, is a highlight on the endurance racing calendar and will provide a thrilling backdrop for the SuperFinale racers.
The Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale’s inaugural event was held in 2022, and the first two editions were run alongside rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship, with hundreds of riders hoping to secure a grid slot at the prestigious event. The top competitors from the national Cups and Challenges in Europe are invited to participate and make up a final grid of around 30 riders.
The third edition will take place at the Bol d’Or on the weekend of 12-15th September at the iconic Circuit Paul Ricard. The Bol d’Or is one of only two 24-hour races on the 2024 FIM EWC calendar, making it one of the most popular and exciting events of the season. Last year, 83,000 fans packed the stands to witness the 86th edition.
Yamaha Racing wanted to offer the participants in the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale the opportunity to experience the atmosphere and exposure of this huge event, which attracts large numbers of international media. It offers an unforgettable ambience as the world’s top endurance racers battle it out throughout the day and night.
The R7 SuperFinale riders will be offered full support at the event, where they will be located in the dedicated R7 SuperFinale Village situated inside the EWC paddock. After the mandatory briefings, the riders will join bLU cRU Rider Coach Lorenzo Alfonsi for a guided tour of the Le Castellet circuit. Alfonsi will provide advice to help them with line choice and correct gear selection.
The competitors will also be introduced to the Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team’s riders Niccolò Canepa, Karel Hanika and Marvin Fritz, the reigning FIM Endurance World Champions. They will be on hand to chat to the R7 hopefuls and offer insights into the secrets of a fast lap around Circuit Paul Ricard.
The competitors will have their first chance to get up to speed on their Yamaha R7 bikes during a Free Practice session, before battling it out in Qualifying which will set the grid for the two SuperFinale races. The overall winner will receive a brand-new R7, the latest in Yamaha’s R-series range of bikes, that combines the perfect blend of agile handling and sports performance with everyday fun. The second and third-placed riders will also win vouchers for GYTR performance parts that can be redeemed from their local Yamaha GYTR PRO shop.
Paolo Pavesio: Marketing & Motorsport Director, Yamaha Motor Europe
“We are delighted to announce that the R7 European SuperFinale will form a part of the FIM EWC final round of the 2024 season and run alongside the historic Bol d’Or. It will create an incredible atmosphere for the SuperFinale participants. Before they take to the track, they will get the opportunity to meet the riders of the Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC team, the reigning Endurance World Champions, offering them an excellent opportunity to learn from the very best and get advice on tackling the iconic Circuit Paul Ricard and its infamous Mistral Straight. Plus, over 80,000 people attended the race in 2023, so the competitors will also get to experience the atmosphere and excitement of racing in front of packed stands full of passionate fans to create what will surely be some very special memories.”
Jean-Baptiste Ley: Head of Motorsport at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports
“It’s fantastic that at an event where Yamaha Racing achieved such a momentous title in 2023 will host the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale 12 months later. In our 10th season as EWC promoter, we are very excited to welcome the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale family to the Bol d’Or, an event as famous as it is prestigious. The fact that Yamaha Racing has chosen the Bol d’Or as the venue of this highly significant competition speaks volumes about the strength and appeal of the EWC to manufacturers. We look forward to providing a fitting platform for the Yamaha R7 European SuperFinale and hope for memorable and successful weekend for all competitors.”
The Bol d’Or is organised at Circuit Paul Ricard in France by the Association of France Moto-Cyclecariste, Moto Revue and AMCF Sport. Promoted by Larivière Organisation, it is run under the auspices of Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, Moto Fédératíon Française, and the leagues of Motorcyclists Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and Ile de France.
