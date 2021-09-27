2022 Royal Enfield: Affordable & Approachable! Friendly power, friendly pricing, friendly weight, friendly handling and a history and style that rivals Harley-Davidson or Indian Motorcycles. Sometimes we just need happy friendly and afford bikes and Royal Enfield delivers! Four new updated 2022 models, 2022 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Int 650 Twin, Continental GT650 Twin and new Classic 350 grace showrooms across the world.

The all-new Classic 350 adds yet another new chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of building authentic post-war-era British motorcycles that are loved by enthusiasts around the world. The design inspiration of the Classic range can be dated all the way back to 1948 with the groundbreaking Royal Enfield Model G2, the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle. As dependable as it was beautiful, the Model G2 served as a strong design inspiration for the hugely popular Classic 500 launched in 2008. The Classic 500 went on to help redefine the middleweight motorcycling space and was an integral part of the revival of Royal Enfield, up until the production of the dependable UCE 500 engine was stopped in 2020. Over a span of 12 years, more than 3 million Classic 500 motorcycles were produced, building an incredible legacy of its own—and now, the new Classic 350 is all set to take up the mantle and further build upon the legend.

Royal Enfield North America announced the launch of new colors for its 2022 650 Twin motorcycles—the INT 650 twin and the Continental GT 650 Twin. Both models also received a host of aesthetic upgrades, including blacked-out rims and fenders, and black fork gaiters, adding a stylish flare to Royal Enfield’s modern classics.

See all our 2021 and 2022 Motorcycle models today on Total Motorcycle!!

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350: A LEGEND REBORN.

Introducing the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350…

In its 120th year, Royal Enfield re-envisions its iconic motorcycle, the Classic, with the launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the iconic Classic 350 motorcycle was launched in the Indian market today, and will be coming to American markets in the 2022 riding season.

2022 ROYAL ENFIELD 650 TWIN MOTORCYCLES GET NEW COLORS & UPDATES

Five new eye-catching colors for INT 650 and Continental GT 650

The 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 café racer has also been introduced in five new colors. Taking inspiration from the Continental GT of the 1960’s and calls from die-hard fans of this beloved model, Royal Enfield has reintroduced the Continental GT 650 Twin in its most celebrated Rocker Red Standard (single-tone) and has also introduced the motorcycle in the British Racing Green Standard color. The 2022 Continental GT 650 is also available in two new Custom (dual-tone) color ways—Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm—and has an updated version of the chrome variant in Mister Clean.

With seven color options on the 2022 INT 650 Twin, and five new colors on the 2022 Continental GT 650 Twin, both motorcycles will get a range of aesthetic updates as well to compliment the new color ways. Royal Enfield is proud to reveal blacked-out rims and fenders on additional color variants of the INT 650 Twin, adding to its classic appeal. This update was introduced following the overwhelmingly positive response on the blacked-out rims that were previously only available on the dual-tone models. In addition to the rims and fenders, both model lines will come equipped with black fork gaiters.

Royal Enfield continues its focus on growing the middleweight segment with affordable, approachable and accessible products ideal for motorcyclists from beginner-level to seasoned riders.