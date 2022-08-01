2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide

Total Motorcycle’s legendary Strugis Motorcycle Rally Guide is back again for 2022! Bigger, badder, louder and more extreme than ever! Welcome to our 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Event Guide, LIVE and UPDATED DAILY from Strugis. Full schedules, all events, demo rides, concert listings, rocking venues, live webcams plus when and where EVERYTHING Strugis will be happening! With everything on one page it’s easy to reference and share with others. From August 5-14th over 555,000 riders will descend upon the town of Sturgis, SD, be informed!

The Ride. The Roar. The Rally. It is The BIGGEST, CRAZYIST AND BADDEST Motorcycle event of the year is here and Total Motorcycle has the ULTIMATE Legendary 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide for you!

Welcome to Sturgis 82.

Looking for an awesome ride for Strugis? Check out our latest 2023 and 2022 motorcycle models from 39 manufacturers right here on Total Motorcycle! More vintage? We also have you covered from 1934 to 2022 as well… that’s 89 YEARS of Motorcycles! We have more motorcycles than on the streets of Sturgis.

See past years of coverage of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Total Motorcycle right here.

Sturgis, SD – City of Sturgis Announces 2022 Motorcycle Rally Grand Marshal

The City of Sturgis is proud to name Rusty Wallace as the 2022 City of Sturgis Grand Marshal. Rusty Wallace is a true racing legend. He was the 1989 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, the 1984 Rookie of the Year, and 55-time ‘Cup Series’ race winner. Rusty’s accomplishments have been widely recognized, both on and off the track. He is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Rusty is known to many for his work as Lead Analyst for MRN Radio – the Voice of NASCAR. In 2019 Rusty and his youngest son, Stephen, started Southern Country Customs based in Mooresville, NC. Southern Country Customs is a premier builder of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Rusty will help kick-off the 2022 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally during the opening ceremonies starting at noon on August 5th at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis. The City of Sturgis 82nd Motorcycle Rally will take place August 5 – 14, 2022.

Legendary 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide LIVE WEBCAMS

Main Street – watching Main Street and Junction Ave intersection from the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum at 999 Main Street.

Live View from The Hotel Sturgis on Main St. and Harley-Davidson Way in Sturgis SD

Sturgis Liquor Cam – watching Lazelle Street from 1075 Lazelle.

GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING: PREPARING FOR THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY

Get your motor running! The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and it’s sure to be a good time for all in the motorcycle Mecca of the West. As you tune up your engines and start your checklist for your pilgrimage to western South Dakota, take a look at this blog of everything you need to prepare for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For all newcomers and non-bikers, the Black Hills and Badlands are a veritable paradise of motorcycle riding that brings in thousands of bike enthusiasts every year for the world famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rides like Iron Mountain Road, Needles Highway, the Badlands Loop and Vanocker Canyon are rites of passage for many bikers across the globe. Expect to see tons of bikes on the road during the Rally—be prepared to drive slower, give bikes plenty of space (remember, a bike will need more room to stop in an emergency) and check your blind spots carefully, particularly along popular driving routes.

Most of all, keep an open mind and prepare for a good time! There will be visitors from all walks of life, a variety of concerts, incredible motorcycles, tasty food and great fun across the entire region.

2022 Sturgis CONCERT Line-up

There’s always a concert happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and whether you’re looking for big name shows or smaller main street gigs, you’re sure to find it in the Black Hills and Badlands.

Drop by spots like the Knuckle Saloon, Iron Horse Saloon, Full Throttle Saloon, Rally Point and Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis for free concerts daily.

Looking for free concerts in other places? Take a look at our events calendar for concerts happening throughout the region.

2022 Sturgis Rally Bands – All Concerts & Entertainment Free with Camping

Monday, Aug. 1-Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 – Bikini Beach Pre-Party with Big Skillet

Blow through the gates of the Buffalo Chip four whole days before the festival’s official rally kickoff date to nab your favorite camp spot, watch the festival spring to life and rock out to nightly concerts from Big Skillet on the Bikini Beach Stage!

Buffalo Chip Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

There’s no such thing as being fashionably late when it comes to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This party begins with a bang at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the no. 1 Sturgis Rally destination—the Sturgis Buffalo Chip! Parade through the Chip’s legendary amphitheater for the Buffalo Chip Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff. Experience the spectacle of magnificent machines and famous faces making their grand entry down Buffalo Chip Main Street. The festivities continue into the evening with live entertainment on the main stage from Quiet Riot, Judd Hoos, Big Skillet the International Bikini Team and more!

Quiet Riot – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Despite their name, Quiet Riot is anything but quiet. Famously described as the first heavy metal band to top the pop charts, the Los Angeles quartet became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album “Metal Health”. Their follow-up album “Condition Critical” went double platinum and the band continued to record and tour throughout their 25+ year history. Quiet Riot will keep heads banging all throughout the Buffalo Chip amphitheater Aug. 5 at the Official Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party.

Judd Hoos – Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

South Dakota’s own golden boys, Judd Hoos, take the biggest stage at the Sturgis Rally on Aug. 5 to kick off nine nights of music at the Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling. Recently featured on NBC’s hit show American Song Contest, Judd Hoos bring rock ‘n’ roll hits like “Bad Girl,” “Lipstick Stain,” “We Were Young” and many more to the Wolfman Jack stage for the first time ever..

Big Skillet – Friday, Aug. 5 – Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Bring your appetite, because Big Skillet is cookin’ up a crock full of concerts at the Chip that you’ll never be able to get enough of. Party down with great classic rock, R&B, blues, funk and modern country when this Missouri-based quartet gets the night started on the Wolfman Jack Stage Friday Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6. There will be plenty of chances to come back for seconds on both the Bikini Beach and Big Engine Bar Stages. See full schedule for performance times.

The Art of Rap – Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Kevie Kev and DJ Boogie Black – Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Kick it old school with a colossal group of hip-hop’s most celebrated stars on Saturday, Aug. 6. The Art of Rap, featuring legendary artists Ice-T, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Kevie Kev and DJ Boogie Black, will be cranking the bass and spitting rhymes so fast your head will spin as they make their debut on the Wolfman Jack Stage

Buckcherry – Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

If you are lookin’ to get “Lit Up”, it’s hard to find a better band to do the job than Buckcherry. The premier party band of the last two decades will be coming at you with the crushing chords and familiar refrains of songs like “Crazy Bitch”, as well as tracks from their latest album when they take to the Wolfman Jack Stage before The Art of Rap on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

A long-running and favorite tradition is returning when the self-proclaimed Sturgis Buffalo Chip house band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, come home to rock the Wolfman Jack Stage for the first time in four years. When the godfathers of southern rock rain down their fan-pleasing sound on Sunday, Aug. 7, you won’t want to be anywhere except right in the heart of the world’s best biker venue seeing the world’s best biker band.

Bush – Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

Calling all Machineheads! After captivating audiences worldwide for nearly 30 years, multi-platinum English grunge rock superstars Bush are making their Sturgis Buffalo Chip debut. It might be hard to come back down from your cloud after hits like “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Everything Zen,” and “The Chemicals Between Us” echo through the Buffalo Chip amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Devon Worley Band – Sunday, Aug. 7-13, 2022

The most loveable bunch of mainstream music outliers you’ve ever heard is headed to the legendary Buffalo Chip this August. Whether you’re a country fan, rock fan or something in the middle, the Devon Worley Band’s powerful originals are sure to set your soul ablaze. Get a glimpse Worley’s strong, old-soul sensibility as she wisely navigates the diverging roads inside her head and heart throughout the band’s incendiary sets. You can catch these unapologetic country rockers on the Wolfman Jack Main Stage ahead of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bush, then get encore performances daily on the showcase stages for the rest of the week!

Rob Zombie – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Get on your bike and ride like a Demon Speeding to one of the most memorable performances to ever hit the Wolfman Jack Stage. The multi-platinum-selling, seven-time Grammy-nominated King Freak himself, Rob Zombie, is making his return to the Best Party Anywhere. Descend into madness as Zombie pushes you to the limit with his heavy grooves, high-energy performance and mind-blowing stage production on Monday, Aug. 8.

Lita Ford – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Immerse yourself in glam metal as Lita Ford takes you back in time to an era filled with lightning-fast licks and enough hair spray to make Bigfoot look pretty. This guitar goddess will remind you just how much you love the ‘80s when she lights up the Buffalo Chip’s motorcycle and music festival with searing solos and brilliant, emotional ballads on Monday, Aug. 8.

Foundry – Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

They say what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But one of Sin City’s top hard rock bands is breaking that rule. Foundry will be making their way to the Best Party Anywhere to bring you an incredible live performance that’s uniquely Las Vegas ahead of Lita Ford and Rob Zombie. Although their roots are based in classic rock, many of Foundry’s tracks have found their way to success on top 40 active rock radio.

Papa Roach – Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Take a white-knuckle ride that swerves between lanes of rap-rock, electronic rock and good ol’ rock n’ roll when Papa Roach makes their way to the Wolfman Jack Stage Tuesday, Aug. 9. The quartet has spent more than 20 years veering across freeways that most bands barely have the nerve to occupy, creating a diverse and fearless discography that’s featured hits like “Last Resort,” “Help,” “Scars,” “Falling Apart,” “Swerve,” “Kill the Noise” and many others.

Falling in Reverse – Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Shift gears and discover the fine line between genius and insanity that is Falling in Reverse. Experience the vicious bite and playful innuendo of hits such as “Popular Monster,” “The Drug in Me is You,” “Good Girls Bad Guys” and “I’m Not a Vampire” as this post-hardcore quartet keeps the energy rising between Hollywood Undead and Papa Roach on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Hollywood Undead – Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

The rock hits will be Comin’ in Hot all night on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Hailing from the streets of Tinseltown, Hollywood Undead will make their Sturgis Rally debut to pick up the party where Bad Wolves leave off. Experiencing the band’s mix of brash hip-hop, rock and metalcore in tracks like “Undead,” “Everywhere I Go,” “Bullet,” “Day of the Dead,” and “Comin’ in Hot” may be one of a few things happening at the Chip that you may not want to share with your mom.

Bad Wolves – Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Tilt your head back and howl into the South Dakota sky as platinum-certified heavy metal outfit Bad Wolves kick off a cram-packed evening of unapologetic hard rock in the Buffalo Chip amphitheater. The LA-based quintet’s unpredictable metallic intensity and impressive instrumental proficiency will shine as bright as the full moon as they perform hits such as “Killing Me Slowly,” “Remember When,” “Sober” and their haunting cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie.”

Travis Tritt – Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

It’ll be a Great Day to Be Alive when you and your friends are partying under the stars with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Travis Tritt. The multi-platinum-selling country rock icon will take to the Wolfman Jack Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 10, delivering decades worth of hits like “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “Modern Day Bonnie & Clyde,” “Here’s a Quarter” as well as tracks from his new album “Set in Stone.”

Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners – Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Kick up dust and knock back something stiff as rocker-turned-outlaw-country artist Aaron Lewis makes his return to the Best Party Anywhere on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Along with backing band The Stateliners, Lewis will fill the sweet August air with hits like “Country Boy,” “Northern Redneck” and “Am I the Only One” ahead of that night’s headlining performance from Travis Tritt.

Jon Pardi – Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Fans of toe-tappin’ country music might get a little dirt on their boots when CMA and ACM-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi rolls into The Best Party Anywhere on Thursday, Aug. 11. Known for applying fresh ideas to country’s classic sounds, Pardi brings no. 1 singles like “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt On My Boots,” “Heartache on the Dancefloor,” “Heartache Medication,” and more to the Sturgis Rally for the first time ever.

Williams & Ree – Wednesday, Aug. 10 & Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Need a laugh? On Aug. 10 and 11, the country comedy duo that’s been delighting audiences for over 50 years is coming to the Buffalo Chip! Known as “The Indian and The White Guy,” Williams & Ree’s off-beat brand of humor of is something that’s hard to come by these days. These guys truly say what they want, and fans love it! Songs like “Running Beer” and “Ding Dong Song” will have you falling over laughing prior to performances from Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners and Jon Pardi.

Puddle of Mudd – Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

It’s too early to predict the forecast, but you should have your galoshes ready to wade through some of the biggest hard rock hits of the last couple decades when Puddle of Mudd takes the stage at The Best Party Anywhere®. The Kansas City, Missouri quartet will keep the party rockin’ after a performance from Pop Evil on Friday, Aug. 12.

Pop Evil – Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Sound the alarms! You’re about to feel like waking up for a night of hard-hitting rock jams that’ll go off like a powder keg the second the first note cuts through the warm August air. Sturgis Buffalo Chip fan favorites Pop Evil will wake the lions of the Best Party Anywhere on Friday, Aug. 12, and the roar will be deafening.

Zillion – Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Fresh on the hard rock and hip-hop scenes, Zillion brings hard-hitting songs like “Pocket Boy” and “Potluck Lunch for Cannibals” to the Best Party Anywhere prior to performances from Puddle of Mudd and Pop Evil on Friday, Aug. 12.

Back In Black – Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Get Thunderstruck by the high-voltage performance of the hottest AC/DC tribute band around. For over two decades, Back In Black have been entertaining audiences with a performance so true to the power and high energy of AC/DC that they’ve gained worldwide attention and have performed with some of the biggest names in the business. Back In Black brings their electric set of loud and proud classic AC/DC hits to the Wolfman Jack stage on Aug. 13 to close out the 2022 concert series.

Blacklite District – Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Kick back, relax and let the Black Hills’ own Blacklite District be your guide as he takes you down a diverse path of deeply personal rock and hip-hop tracks on the final evening of the Largest Music Festival In Motorcycling®. The YouTube star and Billboard Top-40-charting artist returns to the legendary Wolfman Jack Stage performing hits like “Falling,” “Cold As Ice,” “Gotta Get Outta Here,” and many more Saturday, Aug. 13.

DJ Hulio – Friday, Aug. 5 – Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Bumpin’ beats, original remixes and masterful mashups of your favorite songs will have you dancing your asses off until the wee hours of the morning thanks to DJ Hulio. This mix master will be keeping your party going nightly by performing high-octane live sets throughout the festival at Club Chip between and after shows on the main stage.

Camp Comfort – Friday, Aug. 5

The Black Hills’ own Camp Comfort will be rocking the Big Engine Bar Stage at the Buffalo Chip Friday, Aug. 5. Creating music that is equal parts bonfire jam session, reggae house party, and festival blues rock, Camp Comfort’s magnetic jams will draw even the most stubborn wallflowers out onto the floor.

Chris Trew – Saturday, Aug. 6 – Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

You’ll laugh, you’ll burp, you might even hump the air when nationally touring comedian Chris Trew leads you and your friends through the daily Bikini Beach Olympics. Grab a cold beverage from the cabana bar and join Chris for hilariously fun events including the Homemade Bikini Contest, Beers & Burps Contest, Frozen T-Shirt Contest, Air Sex World Championships and more for the chance at prizes and serious bragging rights.

Tumbleweed – Friday, Aug. 5 – Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

On the Big Engine Bar Stage, the bands bring the rock, and the master of ceremonies brings the roll. Stage emcee Tumbleweed keeps the party going between stage performances, letting the fun move in whatever direction the wind takes him. Watch or participate in a variety of crazy contests and events he hosts including the Buffalo Chip’s Sassy & Classy Over 35 Model Contest, Biker Games, Buffalo Chip Fan Fest and many others.

Get ready to ride with BMW Motorrad.

Want to get one step closer to riding the BMW Motorcycle of your dreams at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Preregister now so that when you arrive, all that’s left is selecting a time to ride one of our available bikes! Just fill out the form now and check in with a member of our demo team when you arrive. They’ll walk you through the final steps, ensure you have a valid motorcycle endorsement and proper riding gear, and be able to answer any questions about finding the right bike for you.

Demo rides are first-come, first-served and can only be booked the day of the ride, so we recommend you come early for the best chance to ride the bike you’ve got your eye on.

Event: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

DATE: August 05 – 12, 2022

LOCATION: Sturgis Rally

ADDRESS: 1375 Lazelle St, Sturgis, SD 57785

RumbleOn Announces 10-Year Exclusive Sponsorship Agreement with the City of Sturgis, South Dakota for the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Sponsorship Agreement with the City of Sturgis, South Dakota for its annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally event. Held in August every year, the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was founded in 1938 by a group of Indian Motorcycle riders, and has grown into an iconic event, attracting 555,000 attendees in 2021. This Sponsorship Agreement between RumbleOn and the City of Sturgis consists of a 10-year exclusive Powersports category sponsorship for the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally events and a prime downtown retail property lease through 2031.

Peter Levy, RumbleOn President and COO stated, “There is no greater event in the motorcycle community for displaying the passion of ownership than the iconic City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. We are thrilled to memorialize our continued partnership with the City of Sturgis as their exclusive Powersports category sponsor.” Levy continued, “Seldom do brands have the opportunity to promote their products on the biggest stage to the highest concentration of their most defined demographic. Every one of the hundreds of thousands of annual attendees sits on the seat of the motorcycles we proudly sell.”

The City of Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said, “We are excited to have RumbleOn as the exclusive Powersports category sponsor for the next decade of the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual pilgrimage to Sturgis brings hundreds of thousands of people with a passion for machines. Whether on the roadways or the trails, the Black Hills have so much to offer. RumbleOn has been a valued partner with Sturgis since 2018, and we look forward to our continued partnership and to fueling the passion for motorsports into the future.”

