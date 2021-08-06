Welcome to TMW’s legendary 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally guide with full schedules, all events, demo rides, concert listings, rocking venues, live webcams plus when and where EVERYTHING Strugis will be happening! With everything on one page it’s easy to reference and share with others. From August 6-15th over 100,000 riders will descend upon the town of Sturgis, SD, be informed!
The Ride. The Roar. The Rally. It is The BIGGEST, CRAZYIST AND BADDEST Motorcycle event of the year is here and Total Motorcycle has the ULTIMATE Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide for you!
Looking for an awesome ride for Strugis? Check out our latest 2021 and 2022 motorcycle models from 39 manufacturers right here on Total Motorcycle! More vintage? We also have you covered from 1934 to 2020 as well!
See past years of coverage of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Total Motorcycle right here.
Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide LIVE WEBCAMS
Main Street – watching Main Street and Junction Ave intersection from the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum at 999 Main Street.
Live View from The Hotel Sturgis on Main St. and Harley-Davidson Way in Sturgis SD
Sturgis Liquor Cam – watching Lazelle Street from 1075 Lazelle.
GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING: PREPARING FOR THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY
Get your motor running! The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and it’s sure to be a good time for all in the motorcycle Mecca of the West. As you tune up your engines and start your checklist for your pilgrimage to western South Dakota, take a look at this blog of everything you need to prepare for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
WHAT TO EXPECT
For all newcomers and non-bikers, the Black Hills and Badlands are a veritable paradise of motorcycle riding that brings in thousands of bike enthusiasts every year for the world famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rides like Iron Mountain Road, Needles Highway, the Badlands Loop and Vanocker Canyon are rites of passage for many bikers across the globe. Expect to see tons of bikes on the road during the Rally—be prepared to drive slower, give bikes plenty of space (remember, a bike will need more room to stop in an emergency) and check your blind spots carefully, particularly along popular driving routes.
Most of all, keep an open mind and prepare for a good time! There will be visitors from all walks of life, a variety of concerts, incredible motorcycles, tasty food and great fun across the entire region.
CONCERTS
There’s always a concert happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and whether you’re looking for big name shows or smaller main street gigs, you’re sure to find it in the Black Hills and Badlands.
Drop by spots like the Knuckle Saloon, Iron Horse Saloon, Full Throttle Saloon, Rally Point and Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis for free concerts daily.
Looking for free concerts in other places? Take a look at our events calendar for concerts happening throughout the region.
Just outside of Sturgis City limits, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip also hosts free entertainment daily at the Big Engine Bar and CrossRoads. Their free bands in 2021 include Thunderosa and BC & The Big Rig. You can also catch their big name acts like Kid Rock, REO Speedwagon and ZZ Top every evening on the Wolfman Jack Stage.
NONSTOP EVENTS
There are plenty of thrilling events all across Sturgis and the Black Hills and Badlands to keep the party going all Rally long. Tour the various bike shows or enter your bike and show it off, join a poker run, take a group ride, watch a race or just watch the traffic go by.
UNPARALLELED RIDING
There’s more than a few reasons why the Black Hills and Badlands are a motorcyclist’s dream. With dramatically curvy roads, craggy badlands, sweeping views of granite peaks and an expansive forest, some of the most impressive scenery in the West for motorcycle riders is right here. The routes range anywhere from easy to challenging, so it’s rider’s choice. Take a look at our Motorcycle Map of the region to start planning.
In addition to touring the area on your own, consider joining one of the group rides and experience the best of the region with the best riders. Cruise the Hills with a local, Aug. 6, 10 & 13 to see the lesser known parts of the Black Hills and Badlands and experience every hidden dip and curve. Early birds can take the Director’s Ride Aug. 4, or wait later in the week for the Mayor’s Ride on Aug. 7 and the Legends Ride Aug. 9.
Make sure to stop in at the Black Hills Visitor Information Center at Exit 61 on I90 to pick up maps, motorcycle maps, vacation guides on everything there is to do and see, and information from the knowledgeable guides.
WHAT TO BRING
Weather in the Black Hills and Badlands can be unpredictable, especially in August. While one day may be sunny and blistering hot, the next may bring chilly showers. Even in the matter of a few hours, the Black Hills can see large thunderstorms, as recent months have proven. Having a change of clothes or wearing layers for inclement weather is recommended. Remember: traffic lines can get especially long and hot! Bring raingear, potable water and sunscreen, especially for long rides and tours in the Badlands area.
AFTER THE RALLY
As the Rally turns down and we once again inch closer and closer to autumn, it’s still the perfect time to be out on a motorcycle, riding the Black Hills and Badlands. You can expect traffic to slow down, the weather to become gradually cooler with the shorter days, and the region to be as beautiful as ever. In short, though the concerts and vendors pack up, the fall transition makes the perfect time to get out and ride in western South Dakota. If you’re aiming to miss the crowds and you’re more interested in the Black Hills riding experience, this is the time of year for you. Additionally, the fall season is packed full of iconic, must see events, so be sure to stick around, take a few cruises, see a few sights and join in the local fun.
Whether you join in on the Sturgis fun or visit the region afterwards, the Black Hills and Badlands riding experience will always stay the same—unparalleled.
Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide Day Rides!
It’s the 81st anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Harley-Davidson’s roots run deep in this town and at the legendary event. As the official motorcycle of the rally, we’re celebrating our long-lasting relationship by going bigger than ever. Come enjoy the festivities and the unmatched scenic riding in and around Sturgis, SD. We encourage our H-D® community to ride free and ride safely.
Rides Around Sturgis – HOT SPRINGS LOOP – 1 hr 52 min – 78 mi
Ride from Custer, SD through Wind Cave National Park to the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, SD with return to Custer, SD
Rides Around Sturgis – DEVILS TOWER – 3 hr 15 min – 186 mi
Leaving from Pappy Hoel Campground home of the HOG Check In, head through Alzada, MT to Devil’s Tower National Monument. Return via Hulett, WY to the Sturgis, SD Community Center.
Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide 2021 Full Concert Schedule
|Thursday August 5
|Time
|Event
|Location
|10:30 AM
|Arcana Kings
|Harley Davidson Rally Point
|7:00 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|7:00 PM
|The ShotGun Billys
|Kickstands
|8:00 PM
|Tanner Johns & The Canadian Tuxedos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|9:00 PM
|Creed Fisher
|Kickstands
|9:00 PM
|Gordo
|Shade Valley Resort
|10:30 PM
|Flannel
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|11:00 PM
|The ShotGun Billys
|Kickstands
|Friday August 6
|Time
|Event
|Location
|7:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|7:00 PM
|Nate Botsford
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|8:00 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:30 PM
|Blacklite District
|Buffalo Chip
|9:00 PM
|Creed Fisher
|Kickstands
|9:00 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|9:00 PM
|Gordo
|Shade Valley Resort
|10:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Puddle of Mud
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|11:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|Saturday August 7
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Nate Botsford
|Loud American Roadhouse
|12:00 PM
|Gordo
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:00 PM
|Hot City Soul
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|4:00 PM
|Arcana Kings
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|4:00 PM
|Revolver
|The Knuckle Saloon
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:30 PM
|Brittnee Kellogg
|Loud American Roadhouse
|7:00 PM
|Kenneth Brian
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|7:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|7:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|7:00 PM
|Carolina Reign
|The Knuckle Saloon
|7:30 PM
|Xtreem Flat Track Rally Championship
|Jackpine Gypsies
|8:00 PM
|Poison Overdose, Motley Crucial, Lone Jett, Pyromaniacs
|Full Throttle Saloon
|8:00 PM
|Saul
|Iron Horse Saloon
|8:00 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:30 PM
|Drowning Pool
|Buffalo Chip
|9:00 PM
|Thomas Gabriel
|Kickstands
|9:00 PM
|Undercover
|Shade Valley Resort
|9:30 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|10 Years
|Iron Horse Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Buckcherry
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|11:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|12:00 AM
|Camp Comfort
|The Knuckle Saloon
|Sunday August 8
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Arcana Kings
|Loud American Roadhouse
|12:00 PM
|Hot City Soul
|The Knuckle Saloon
|1:00 PM
|Nate Botsford
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|2:00 PM
|Motorcycles As Art Exhibition
|Buffalo Chip
|2:00 PM
|Hollywood Yates
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|3:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|4:00 PM
|Kenneth Brian
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|4:00 PM
|Limberlost
|The Knuckle Saloon
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:30 PM
|Britnee Kellogg
|Loud American Roadhouse
|6:00 PM
|Zeona Road
|Kickstands
|7:00 PM
|Matt O’Ree Band
|Beaver Bar
|7:00 PM
|Camp Comfort
|The Knuckle Saloon
|7:00 PM
|Battle of the Bands
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|8:00 PM
|Tim Montana
|Full Throttle Saloon
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|9:00 PM
|Creed Fisher
|Kickstands
|9:00 PM
|Gordo
|Shade Valley Resort
|9:30 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|10:00 PM
|Colt Ford
|Full Throttle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Chancey Williams
|Iron Horse Saloon
|10:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Kid Rock
|Buffalo Chip
|11:00 PM
|Noise Pollution
|Kickstands
|12:00 AM
|Carolina Reign
|The Knuckle Saloon
|Monday August 9
|Time
|Event
|Location
|10:00 AM
|Pro Hill Climb
|Jackpine Gypsies
|10:30 AM
|Legends Ride
|Franklin Hotel – Deadwood
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Gordo
|The Knuckle Saloon
|11:00 AM
|Nate Botsford
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|12:00 PM
|Matt O’Ree Band
|Beaver Bar
|12:00 PM
|32 Below
|Loud American Roadhouse
|2:00 PM
|Motorcycles As Art Exhibition
|Buffalo Chip
|2:00 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:30 PM
|Nate Botsford
|Loud American Roadhouse
|3:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|4:00 PM
|Arcana Kings
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|4:00 PM
|Undercover
|Shade Valley Resort
|4:00 PM
|Kenneth Brian Band
|The Knuckle Saloon
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:30 PM
|Tripwire
|Loud American Roadhouse
|6:00 PM
|Blacktop Ridge
|Kickstands
|6:00 PM
|Caiden Brewer
|Shade Valley Resort
|7:00 PM
|Camp Comfort
|The Knuckle Saloon
|7:00 PM
|Battle of the Bands
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|7:30 PM
|Xtreem Flat Track Rally Championship
|Jackpine Gypsies
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:00 PM
|ONE – Tribute to Metallica
|Iron Horse Saloon
|8:00 PM
|Britnee Kellogg
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:30 PM
|Matt Farris
|Shade Valley Resort
|8:30 PM
|REO Speedwagon
|Buffalo Chip
|9:00 PM
|Jasmine Cain
|Kickstands
|9:30 PM
|Dead Fervor
|The Knuckle Saloon
|10:00 PM
|Tesla
|Full Throttle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Hairball
|Iron Horse Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Stone Temple Pilots
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|11:00 PM
|Zeona Road
|Kickstands
|11:00 PM
|Revisiting Creedence
|Shade Valley Resort
|12:00 AM
|Limberlost
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 AM
|Undercover
|Shade Valley Resort
|Tuesday August 10
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Matt O’Ree Band
|Side Hack Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Gordo
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:30 PM
|Britnee Kellogg
|Loud American Roadhouse
|2:00 PM
|Military Appreciation Day Ceremony
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|2:00 PM
|Kenneth Brian Band
|The Knuckle Saloon
|3:00 PM
|Zeona Road
|Kickstands
|3:00 PM
|32 Below
|Loud American Roadhouse
|4:00 PM
|Eskimo Brothers
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|4:00 PM
|Limberlost
|The Knuckle Saloon
|4:00 PM
|Undercover
|Shade Valley Resort
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:30 PM
|Tripwire
|Loud American Roadhouse
|6:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|6:00 PM
|Dead Fervor
|Shade Valley Resort
|7:00 PM
|Battle of the Bands
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|7:00 PM
|Camp Comfort
|The Knuckle Saloon
|8:00 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:00 PM
|ONE – Tribute to Metallica
|Iron Horse Saloon
|8:40 PM
|Matt Stell
|Buffalo Chip
|8:00 AM
|Steelheart
|Full Throttle Saloon
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:30 PM
|Great White
|Shade Valley Resort
|9:00 PM
|Whey Jennings
|Kickstands
|9:30 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|10:00 PM
|Saliva
|Full Throttle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Hairball
|Iron Horse Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Clint Black
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Vince Neil
|Shade Valley Resort
|11:00 PM
|Blacktop Ridge
|Kickstands
|12:00 AM
|Undercover
|Shade Valley Resort
|12:00 AM
|Carolina Reign
|The Knuckle Saloon
|Wednesday August 11
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Kenneth Brian Band
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|32 Below
|Loud American Roadhouse
|2:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|2:00 PM
|Hollywood Yates
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:00 PM
|The Woods
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|2:30 PM
|Britnee Kellogg
|Loud American Roadhouse
|4:00 PM
|Centerville All Stars
|Shade Valley Resort
|5:00 PM
|Jesse Keith Whitley
|Kickstands
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:30 PM
|Tripwire
|Loud American Roadhouse
|6:00 PM
|Dead Fervor
|Shade Valley Resort
|7:00 PM
|Whey Jennings
|Kickstands
|7:00 PM
|Victory Underground
|The Knuckle Saloon
|7:00 PM
|Battle of the Bands
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|7:05 AM
|Cherry Bombs
|Buffalo Chip
|8:00 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:30 PM
|Corey Taylor
|Buffalo Chip
|8:30 PM
|Riley’s L.A. Guns
|Shade Valley Resort
|9:00 PM
|Blacktop Ridge
|Kickstands
|9:30 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|10:00 PM
|Wynonn
|Full Throttle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|ZZ Top
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Hairball
|Iron Horse Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Queensryche
|Shade Valley Resort
|11:00 PM
|Zeona Road
|Kickstands
|12:00 AM
|Jasmine Cain
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 AM
|Centerville All Stars
|Shade Valley Resort
|Thursday August 12
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Xtreem Flat Track Super TT
|Buffalo Chip
|12:00 PM
|Mayor’s Poker Tournament
|Cadillac Jacks
|12:00 PM
|Wild Planes
|Loud American Roadhouse
|12:00 PM
|Hollywood Yates
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:00 PM
|Limberlost
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|3:00 PM
|The Shotgun Billys
|Kickstands
|4:00 PM
|Brittnee Kellogg
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|4:00 PM
|Midgets
|The Knuckle Saloon
|4:00 PM
|Centerville All Stars
|Shade Valley Resort
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:30 PM
|Flannel
|Loud American Roadhouse
|6:00 PM
|The Comandheros
|Shade Valley Resort
|7:00 PM
|Jesse Keith Whitley
|Kickstands
|7:00 PM
|Victory Underground
|The Knuckle Saloon
|7:00 PM
|Brittnee Kellogg
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|7:05 PM
|Bluefrog Band
|Buffalo Chip
|8:00 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:30 PM
|Matt Farris
|Shade Valley Resort
|8:40 PM
|Black Label Society
|Buffalo Chip
|9:00 PM
|Zeona Road
|Kickstands
|9:00 PM
|Matt O’Ree Band
|Days End Campground
|9:30 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|10:00 PM Jackyl
|Full Throttle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Hairball
|Iron Horse Saloon
|10:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Anthrax
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|Dirty word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|11:00 PM
|Dave McElroy
|Shade Valley Resort
|12:00 AM
|Centerville All Stars
|Shade Valley Resort
|12:00 AM
|Jasmine Cain
|The Knuckle Saloon
|Friday August 13
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11:00 AM
|Brittnee Kellogg
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|11:00 AM
|Florida Full Throttle Bagger Blastoff – Registration
|Buffalo Chip
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Hollywood Yates
|The Knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Peach Street Revival
|Loud American Roadhouse
|1:00 PM
|Mayor’s Gold Tournament
|Boulder Canyon Country Club
|2:00 PM
|Motorcycles As Art Exhibition
|Buffalo Chip
|2:00 PM
|Midgets
|The Knuckle Saloon
|2:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|4:00 PM
|Matt O’Ree Band
|Side Hack Saloon
|4:00 PM
|Wild Planes
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|4:00 PM
|Centerville All Stars
|Shade Valley Resort
|4:00 PM
|Garage Boys
|The Knuckle Saloon
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:00 PM
|Flannel
|Loud American Roadhouse
|6:00 PM
|The Comancheros
|Shade Valley Resort
|7:00 PM
|The Woods
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|7:00 PM
|Shoot to Thrill
|The Knuckle Saloon
|7:05 PM
|Black Stone Cherry
|Buffalo Chip
|8:00 PM
|Blacktop Ridge
|Kickstands
|8:00 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:30 PM
|Black Stone Cherry
|Buffalo Chip
|8:30 PM
|Caiden Brewer
|Shade Valley Resort
|9:30 PM
|Victory Underground
|The Knuckle Saloon
|10:00 PM
|ICP
|Full Throttle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|Shinedown
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Matt Farris
|Shade Valley Resort
|12:00 AM
|Centerville All Stars
|Shade Valley Resort
|12:00 AM
|Jasmine Cain
|The Knuckle Saloon
|Saturday August 14
|Time
|Event
|Location
|11:00 AM
|Jack Daniels
|The knuckle Saloon
|12:00 PM
|Limberlost
|The knuckle Saloon
|2:00 PM
|Motorcycles As Art Exhibition
|Buffalo Chip
|2:00 PM
|Midgets
|The knuckle Saloon
|2:30 PM
|Flannel
|Loud American Roadhouse
|4:00 PM
|Matt O’Ree Band
|Side Hack Saloon
|4:00 PM
|The Woods
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|4:00 PM
|Shoot To Thrill
|The knuckle Saloon
|5:00 PM
|Bryan Loweree
|Loud American Roadhouse
|5:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|7:00 PM
|Wild Planes
|Harley-Davidson Rally Point
|7:00 PM
|Camp Comfort
|The knuckle Saloon
|7:05 PM
|From Ashes to New
|Buffalo Chip
|8:00 PM
|Blacktop Ridge
|Kickstands
|8:00 PM
|Brandon Jones
|Loud American Roadhouse
|8:00 PM
|Judd Hoos
|Loud American Roadhouse
|9:00 PM
|Centerville All Stars
|Shade Valley Resort
|9:30 PM
|Jasmine Cain
|The knuckle Saloon
|10:30 PM
|P.O.D.
|Buffalo Chip
|10:30 PM
|David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers
|Loud American Roadhouse
|10:30 PM
|Dirty Word
|Loud American Roadhouse
|12:00 AM
|A ZZTOP Tribute
|The knuckle Saloon
Harley-Davidson Demo Rides and Events
WE RUN DEEP
Harley-Davidson’s roots run deep at Sturgis. Some would say our names are synonymous with each other. As the official motorcycle of the 81st Sturgis Rally, we’re going to honor our long-lasting relationship by going bigger than ever. More events. More music.
More new bikes. More everything. To help you get the most of it, we’ve put together this 2021 Sturgis Guide. Everything you don’t want to miss is listed for you in here, under their locations: H-D event headquarters at the Sturgis Community Center at 4th & Lazalle, Full Throttle Saloon’s Pappy Hoel Campground, Outlaw Square & Deadwood Welcome Center, Spearfish Canyon Lodge, Hill City and Rapid City. Think of this as your go to source to experience all the great things Harley-Davidson has to offer at this Sturgis Rally. I look forward to seeing you there. -Bill Davidson
DEMO THE FULL LINE-UP OF H-D MOTORCYCLES
Stop by our main demo headquarters at the Sturgis Community Center to ride any of our 2021 models, including the Pan America and the new Sportster S. We will also have the full 2021 line-up available for demo at Pappy Hoel Campground. If you’re looking for a longer riding experience, we will be offering extended demos at the Deadwood Welcome Center, the Spearfish Canyon Lodge and the 1880 Train in Hill City.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Enjoy daily stunt shows and police skills demonstrations at the Sturgis Community Center. At Rally Point in downtown Sturgis and Outlaw Square in downtown Deadwood, you’ll find daily live music & entertainment including a DJ, bands and other live performances. Take a ride out to Pappy Hoel Campground/Full Throttle Saloon to enjoy nightly bands and a great party atmosphere. Don’t miss out!
H.O.G. MEMBER PERKS
At this year’s Annual Sturgis Rally, members of Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) will have the opportunity to ride and engage with other members. From group rides to a pool party at the campground, members will get together to enjoy the camaraderie that HarleyDavidson riders share.
HARLEY-DAVIDSON IS TAKING OVER DEADWOOD
Located in the heart of the Black Hills and arguably some of the best riding in the area, this historically lawless town is a must stop destination for riders and lovers of the old west. You’ll find extended demos at the Deadwood Welcome Center and an overload of entertainment at Outlaw Square, all sponsored by Harley-Davidson.
CELEBRATE WOMEN RIDERS IN STURGIS
Harley-Davidson is proud to support women riders. On Tuesday, August 10, the Buffalo Chip becomes home to women who ride. Join us as we welcome the Suffragists Centennial Ride as they ride cross-country through Sturgis. Harley-Davidson will be part of the Biker Belles ride (advanced registration required). Don’t forget to check out the Maiden Moto Art Show, all week at the Buffalo Chip, featuring moto-centric art from female artists.
HARLEY OWNERS GROUP
H.O.G. MEMBER CHECK-IN LOCATIONS
Each location will have a unique rally token for H.O.G. Members. Sat 8/7/2021 – Sat 8/14/2021 – 9am-5pm
PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON
19942 SD-79, Vale, SD
STURGIS COMMUNITY CENTER
1401 Lazelle St, Sturgis, SD
CLUB H.O.G AT STURGIS
Stop in, grab a refreshment, and relax at the Harley-Davidson Garage. The Club is open to H.O.G. Members and one guest per member. While there, you can enjoy complimentary haircuts, hair braiding, tattoos, and pinstriping.
Sat 8/7/2021 – Sat 8/14/2021 – 9am – 5pm
PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON
Harley-Davidson Garage
19942 SD-79, Vale, SD
H.O.G. SOCIAL HOUR
Enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverage specials throughout the week.
Sat 8/7/2021 – Sat 8/14/2021 – 4pm–6pm
IRONHORSE SALOON
888 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD
H.O.G MEMBER EVENTS AT STURGIS
In addition to the H.O.G. Member Check-Ins, check out these H.O.G. Member Events throughout the event. These events are open to H.O.G. Members and one guest per member.
H.O.G. Member Ride at Sturgis
PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON
Monday 8/9/21
Rider Check-In & Staging starts at 8:00am
Kickstands Up at 9:00am
H.O.G. Bike Games
PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON
Thursday 8/12/21 – 3:00pm
Party at the Pool
PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND
Thursday 8/12/21 – 6:00pm
Harley-Davidson Locations
STURGIS COMMUNITY CENTER
1401 Lazalle St, Sturgis, SD 57785
HARLEY-DAVIDSON RALLY POINT
2nd St, Sturgis, SD 57785
PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON
19942 SD-79, Vale, SD 57788
DEADWOOD WELCOME CENTER
501 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
OUTLAW SQUARE
703 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732
SPEARFISH CANYON LODGE
10619 Roughlock Falls Rd, Lead, SD 57754
1880 TRAIN – HILL CITY
222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
BLACK HILLS HARLEY-DAVIDSON
2820 Harley Dr, Rapid City, SD 57702