Welcome to TMW's legendary 81st Sturgis motorcycle rally guide with full schedules, all events, demo rides, concert listings, rocking venues, live webcams plus when and where EVERYTHING Strugis will be happening! From August 6-15th over 100,000 riders will descend upon the town of Sturgis, SD, be informed!

The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide LIVE WEBCAMS

Main Street – watching Main Street and Junction Ave intersection from the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum at 999 Main Street.

Live View from The Hotel Sturgis on Main St. and Harley-Davidson Way in Sturgis SD

Sturgis Liquor Cam – watching Lazelle Street from 1075 Lazelle.

GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING: PREPARING FOR THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY

Get your motor running! The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and it’s sure to be a good time for all in the motorcycle Mecca of the West. As you tune up your engines and start your checklist for your pilgrimage to western South Dakota, take a look at this blog of everything you need to prepare for the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For all newcomers and non-bikers, the Black Hills and Badlands are a veritable paradise of motorcycle riding that brings in thousands of bike enthusiasts every year for the world famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rides like Iron Mountain Road, Needles Highway, the Badlands Loop and Vanocker Canyon are rites of passage for many bikers across the globe. Expect to see tons of bikes on the road during the Rally—be prepared to drive slower, give bikes plenty of space (remember, a bike will need more room to stop in an emergency) and check your blind spots carefully, particularly along popular driving routes.

Most of all, keep an open mind and prepare for a good time! There will be visitors from all walks of life, a variety of concerts, incredible motorcycles, tasty food and great fun across the entire region.

CONCERTS

There’s always a concert happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and whether you’re looking for big name shows or smaller main street gigs, you’re sure to find it in the Black Hills and Badlands.

Drop by spots like the Knuckle Saloon, Iron Horse Saloon, Full Throttle Saloon, Rally Point and Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis for free concerts daily.

Looking for free concerts in other places? Take a look at our events calendar for concerts happening throughout the region.

Just outside of Sturgis City limits, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip also hosts free entertainment daily at the Big Engine Bar and CrossRoads. Their free bands in 2021 include Thunderosa and BC & The Big Rig. You can also catch their big name acts like Kid Rock, REO Speedwagon and ZZ Top every evening on the Wolfman Jack Stage.

NONSTOP EVENTS

There are plenty of thrilling events all across Sturgis and the Black Hills and Badlands to keep the party going all Rally long. Tour the various bike shows or enter your bike and show it off, join a poker run, take a group ride, watch a race or just watch the traffic go by.

UNPARALLELED RIDING

There’s more than a few reasons why the Black Hills and Badlands are a motorcyclist’s dream. With dramatically curvy roads, craggy badlands, sweeping views of granite peaks and an expansive forest, some of the most impressive scenery in the West for motorcycle riders is right here. The routes range anywhere from easy to challenging, so it’s rider’s choice. Take a look at our Motorcycle Map of the region to start planning.

In addition to touring the area on your own, consider joining one of the group rides and experience the best of the region with the best riders. Cruise the Hills with a local, Aug. 6, 10 & 13 to see the lesser known parts of the Black Hills and Badlands and experience every hidden dip and curve. Early birds can take the Director’s Ride Aug. 4, or wait later in the week for the Mayor’s Ride on Aug. 7 and the Legends Ride Aug. 9.

Make sure to stop in at the Black Hills Visitor Information Center at Exit 61 on I90 to pick up maps, motorcycle maps, vacation guides on everything there is to do and see, and information from the knowledgeable guides.

WHAT TO BRING

Weather in the Black Hills and Badlands can be unpredictable, especially in August. While one day may be sunny and blistering hot, the next may bring chilly showers. Even in the matter of a few hours, the Black Hills can see large thunderstorms, as recent months have proven. Having a change of clothes or wearing layers for inclement weather is recommended. Remember: traffic lines can get especially long and hot! Bring raingear, potable water and sunscreen, especially for long rides and tours in the Badlands area.

AFTER THE RALLY

As the Rally turns down and we once again inch closer and closer to autumn, it’s still the perfect time to be out on a motorcycle, riding the Black Hills and Badlands. You can expect traffic to slow down, the weather to become gradually cooler with the shorter days, and the region to be as beautiful as ever. In short, though the concerts and vendors pack up, the fall transition makes the perfect time to get out and ride in western South Dakota. If you’re aiming to miss the crowds and you’re more interested in the Black Hills riding experience, this is the time of year for you. Additionally, the fall season is packed full of iconic, must see events, so be sure to stick around, take a few cruises, see a few sights and join in the local fun.

Whether you join in on the Sturgis fun or visit the region afterwards, the Black Hills and Badlands riding experience will always stay the same—unparalleled.

Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide Day Rides!

It’s the 81st anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Harley-Davidson’s roots run deep in this town and at the legendary event. As the official motorcycle of the rally, we’re celebrating our long-lasting relationship by going bigger than ever. Come enjoy the festivities and the unmatched scenic riding in and around Sturgis, SD. We encourage our H-D® community to ride free and ride safely.

Rides Around Sturgis – HOT SPRINGS LOOP – 1 hr 52 min – 78 mi

Ride from Custer, SD through Wind Cave National Park to the Mammoth Site in Hot Springs, SD with return to Custer, SD

Rides Around Sturgis – DEVILS TOWER – 3 hr 15 min – 186 mi

Leaving from Pappy Hoel Campground home of the HOG Check In, head through Alzada, MT to Devil’s Tower National Monument. Return via Hulett, WY to the Sturgis, SD Community Center.

Legendary 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Guide 2021 Full Concert Schedule

Thursday August 5 Time Event Location 10:30 AM Arcana Kings Harley Davidson Rally Point 7:00 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 7:00 PM The ShotGun Billys Kickstands 8:00 PM Tanner Johns & The Canadian Tuxedos Loud American Roadhouse 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 9:00 PM Creed Fisher Kickstands 9:00 PM Gordo Shade Valley Resort 10:30 PM Flannel Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 11:00 PM The ShotGun Billys Kickstands Friday August 6 Time Event Location 7:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 7:00 PM Nate Botsford Harley-Davidson Rally Point 8:00 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 8:30 PM Blacklite District Buffalo Chip 9:00 PM Creed Fisher Kickstands 9:00 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 9:00 PM Gordo Shade Valley Resort 10:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Puddle of Mud Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 11:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands Saturday August 7 Time Event Location 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Nate Botsford Loud American Roadhouse 12:00 PM Gordo The Knuckle Saloon 2:00 PM Hot City Soul The Knuckle Saloon 2:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 4:00 PM Arcana Kings Harley-Davidson Rally Point 4:00 PM Revolver The Knuckle Saloon 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:30 PM Brittnee Kellogg Loud American Roadhouse 7:00 PM Kenneth Brian Harley-Davidson Rally Point 7:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 7:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 7:00 PM Carolina Reign The Knuckle Saloon 7:30 PM Xtreem Flat Track Rally Championship Jackpine Gypsies 8:00 PM Poison Overdose, Motley Crucial, Lone Jett, Pyromaniacs Full Throttle Saloon 8:00 PM Saul Iron Horse Saloon 8:00 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 8:30 PM Drowning Pool Buffalo Chip 9:00 PM Thomas Gabriel Kickstands 9:00 PM Undercover Shade Valley Resort 9:30 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 10:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM 10 Years Iron Horse Saloon 10:30 PM Buckcherry Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 11:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 12:00 AM Camp Comfort The Knuckle Saloon Sunday August 8 Time Event Location 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Arcana Kings Loud American Roadhouse 12:00 PM Hot City Soul The Knuckle Saloon 1:00 PM Nate Botsford Harley-Davidson Rally Point 2:00 PM Motorcycles As Art Exhibition Buffalo Chip 2:00 PM Hollywood Yates The Knuckle Saloon 2:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 3:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 4:00 PM Kenneth Brian Harley-Davidson Rally Point 4:00 PM Limberlost The Knuckle Saloon 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:30 PM Britnee Kellogg Loud American Roadhouse 6:00 PM Zeona Road Kickstands 7:00 PM Matt O’Ree Band Beaver Bar 7:00 PM Camp Comfort The Knuckle Saloon 7:00 PM Battle of the Bands Harley-Davidson Rally Point 8:00 PM Tim Montana Full Throttle Saloon 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 9:00 PM Creed Fisher Kickstands 9:00 PM Gordo Shade Valley Resort 9:30 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 10:00 PM Colt Ford Full Throttle Saloon 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Chancey Williams Iron Horse Saloon 10:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Kid Rock Buffalo Chip 11:00 PM Noise Pollution Kickstands 12:00 AM Carolina Reign The Knuckle Saloon Monday August 9 Time Event Location 10:00 AM Pro Hill Climb Jackpine Gypsies 10:30 AM Legends Ride Franklin Hotel – Deadwood 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Gordo The Knuckle Saloon 11:00 AM Nate Botsford Harley-Davidson Rally Point 12:00 PM Matt O’Ree Band Beaver Bar 12:00 PM 32 Below Loud American Roadhouse 2:00 PM Motorcycles As Art Exhibition Buffalo Chip 2:00 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 2:30 PM Nate Botsford Loud American Roadhouse 3:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 4:00 PM Arcana Kings Harley-Davidson Rally Point 4:00 PM Undercover Shade Valley Resort 4:00 PM Kenneth Brian Band The Knuckle Saloon 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:30 PM Tripwire Loud American Roadhouse 6:00 PM Blacktop Ridge Kickstands 6:00 PM Caiden Brewer Shade Valley Resort 7:00 PM Camp Comfort The Knuckle Saloon 7:00 PM Battle of the Bands Harley-Davidson Rally Point 7:30 PM Xtreem Flat Track Rally Championship Jackpine Gypsies 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 8:00 PM ONE – Tribute to Metallica Iron Horse Saloon 8:00 PM Britnee Kellogg Loud American Roadhouse 8:30 PM Matt Farris Shade Valley Resort 8:30 PM REO Speedwagon Buffalo Chip 9:00 PM Jasmine Cain Kickstands 9:30 PM Dead Fervor The Knuckle Saloon 10:00 PM Tesla Full Throttle Saloon 10:30 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Hairball Iron Horse Saloon 10:30 PM Stone Temple Pilots Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 11:00 PM Zeona Road Kickstands 11:00 PM Revisiting Creedence Shade Valley Resort 12:00 AM Limberlost The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 AM Undercover Shade Valley Resort Tuesday August 10 Time Event Location 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Matt O’Ree Band Side Hack Saloon 12:00 PM Gordo The Knuckle Saloon 2:30 PM Britnee Kellogg Loud American Roadhouse 2:00 PM Military Appreciation Day Ceremony Harley-Davidson Rally Point 2:00 PM Kenneth Brian Band The Knuckle Saloon 3:00 PM Zeona Road Kickstands 3:00 PM 32 Below Loud American Roadhouse 4:00 PM Eskimo Brothers Harley-Davidson Rally Point 4:00 PM Limberlost The Knuckle Saloon 4:00 PM Undercover Shade Valley Resort 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:30 PM Tripwire Loud American Roadhouse 6:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 6:00 PM Dead Fervor Shade Valley Resort 7:00 PM Battle of the Bands Harley-Davidson Rally Point 7:00 PM Camp Comfort The Knuckle Saloon 8:00 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 8:00 PM ONE – Tribute to Metallica Iron Horse Saloon 8:40 PM Matt Stell Buffalo Chip 8:00 AM Steelheart Full Throttle Saloon 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 8:30 PM Great White Shade Valley Resort 9:00 PM Whey Jennings Kickstands 9:30 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 10:00 PM Saliva Full Throttle Saloon 10:30 PM Hairball Iron Horse Saloon 10:30 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Clint Black Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Vince Neil Shade Valley Resort 11:00 PM Blacktop Ridge Kickstands 12:00 AM Undercover Shade Valley Resort 12:00 AM Carolina Reign The Knuckle Saloon Wednesday August 11 Time Event Location 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Kenneth Brian Band The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM 32 Below Loud American Roadhouse 2:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 2:00 PM Hollywood Yates The Knuckle Saloon 2:00 PM The Woods Harley-Davidson Rally Point 2:30 PM Britnee Kellogg Loud American Roadhouse 4:00 PM Centerville All Stars Shade Valley Resort 5:00 PM Jesse Keith Whitley Kickstands 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:30 PM Tripwire Loud American Roadhouse 6:00 PM Dead Fervor Shade Valley Resort 7:00 PM Whey Jennings Kickstands 7:00 PM Victory Underground The Knuckle Saloon 7:00 PM Battle of the Bands Harley-Davidson Rally Point 7:05 AM Cherry Bombs Buffalo Chip 8:00 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 8:30 PM Corey Taylor Buffalo Chip 8:30 PM Riley’s L.A. Guns Shade Valley Resort 9:00 PM Blacktop Ridge Kickstands 9:30 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 10:00 PM Wynonn Full Throttle Saloon 10:30 PM ZZ Top Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Hairball Iron Horse Saloon 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Queensryche Shade Valley Resort 11:00 PM Zeona Road Kickstands 12:00 AM Jasmine Cain The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 AM Centerville All Stars Shade Valley Resort Thursday August 12 Time Event Location 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Xtreem Flat Track Super TT Buffalo Chip 12:00 PM Mayor’s Poker Tournament Cadillac Jacks 12:00 PM Wild Planes Loud American Roadhouse 12:00 PM Hollywood Yates The Knuckle Saloon 2:00 PM Limberlost The Knuckle Saloon 2:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 3:00 PM The Shotgun Billys Kickstands 4:00 PM Brittnee Kellogg Harley-Davidson Rally Point 4:00 PM Midgets The Knuckle Saloon 4:00 PM Centerville All Stars Shade Valley Resort 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:30 PM Flannel Loud American Roadhouse 6:00 PM The Comandheros Shade Valley Resort 7:00 PM Jesse Keith Whitley Kickstands 7:00 PM Victory Underground The Knuckle Saloon 7:00 PM Brittnee Kellogg Harley-Davidson Rally Point 7:05 PM Bluefrog Band Buffalo Chip 8:00 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 8:30 PM Matt Farris Shade Valley Resort 8:40 PM Black Label Society Buffalo Chip 9:00 PM Zeona Road Kickstands 9:00 PM Matt O’Ree Band Days End Campground 9:30 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 10:00 PM Jackyl Full Throttle Saloon 10:30 PM Hairball Iron Horse Saloon 10:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Anthrax Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM Dirty word Loud American Roadhouse 11:00 PM Dave McElroy Shade Valley Resort 12:00 AM Centerville All Stars Shade Valley Resort 12:00 AM Jasmine Cain The Knuckle Saloon Friday August 13 Time Event Location 11:00 AM Brittnee Kellogg Harley-Davidson Rally Point 11:00 AM Florida Full Throttle Bagger Blastoff – Registration Buffalo Chip 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Hollywood Yates The Knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Peach Street Revival Loud American Roadhouse 1:00 PM Mayor’s Gold Tournament Boulder Canyon Country Club 2:00 PM Motorcycles As Art Exhibition Buffalo Chip 2:00 PM Midgets The Knuckle Saloon 2:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 4:00 PM Matt O’Ree Band Side Hack Saloon 4:00 PM Wild Planes Harley-Davidson Rally Point 4:00 PM Centerville All Stars Shade Valley Resort 4:00 PM Garage Boys The Knuckle Saloon 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:00 PM Flannel Loud American Roadhouse 6:00 PM The Comancheros Shade Valley Resort 7:00 PM The Woods Harley-Davidson Rally Point 7:00 PM Shoot to Thrill The Knuckle Saloon 7:05 PM Black Stone Cherry Buffalo Chip 8:00 PM Blacktop Ridge Kickstands 8:00 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 8:30 PM Black Stone Cherry Buffalo Chip 8:30 PM Caiden Brewer Shade Valley Resort 9:30 PM Victory Underground The Knuckle Saloon 10:00 PM ICP Full Throttle Saloon 10:30 PM Shinedown Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Matt Farris Shade Valley Resort 12:00 AM Centerville All Stars Shade Valley Resort 12:00 AM Jasmine Cain The Knuckle Saloon Saturday August 14 Time Event Location 11:00 AM Jack Daniels The knuckle Saloon 12:00 PM Limberlost The knuckle Saloon 2:00 PM Motorcycles As Art Exhibition Buffalo Chip 2:00 PM Midgets The knuckle Saloon 2:30 PM Flannel Loud American Roadhouse 4:00 PM Matt O’Ree Band Side Hack Saloon 4:00 PM The Woods Harley-Davidson Rally Point 4:00 PM Shoot To Thrill The knuckle Saloon 5:00 PM Bryan Loweree Loud American Roadhouse 5:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 7:00 PM Wild Planes Harley-Davidson Rally Point 7:00 PM Camp Comfort The knuckle Saloon 7:05 PM From Ashes to New Buffalo Chip 8:00 PM Blacktop Ridge Kickstands 8:00 PM Brandon Jones Loud American Roadhouse 8:00 PM Judd Hoos Loud American Roadhouse 9:00 PM Centerville All Stars Shade Valley Resort 9:30 PM Jasmine Cain The knuckle Saloon 10:30 PM P.O.D. Buffalo Chip 10:30 PM David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers Loud American Roadhouse 10:30 PM Dirty Word Loud American Roadhouse 12:00 AM A ZZTOP Tribute The knuckle Saloon

Harley-Davidson Demo Rides and Events

WE RUN DEEP

Harley-Davidson’s roots run deep at Sturgis. Some would say our names are synonymous with each other. As the official motorcycle of the 81st Sturgis Rally, we’re going to honor our long-lasting relationship by going bigger than ever. More events. More music.

More new bikes. More everything. To help you get the most of it, we’ve put together this 2021 Sturgis Guide. Everything you don’t want to miss is listed for you in here, under their locations: H-D event headquarters at the Sturgis Community Center at 4th & Lazalle, Full Throttle Saloon’s Pappy Hoel Campground, Outlaw Square & Deadwood Welcome Center, Spearfish Canyon Lodge, Hill City and Rapid City. Think of this as your go to source to experience all the great things Harley-Davidson has to offer at this Sturgis Rally. I look forward to seeing you there. -Bill Davidson

DEMO THE FULL LINE-UP OF H-D MOTORCYCLES

Stop by our main demo headquarters at the Sturgis Community Center to ride any of our 2021 models, including the Pan America and the new Sportster S. We will also have the full 2021 line-up available for demo at Pappy Hoel Campground. If you’re looking for a longer riding experience, we will be offering extended demos at the Deadwood Welcome Center, the Spearfish Canyon Lodge and the 1880 Train in Hill City.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Enjoy daily stunt shows and police skills demonstrations at the Sturgis Community Center. At Rally Point in downtown Sturgis and Outlaw Square in downtown Deadwood, you’ll find daily live music & entertainment including a DJ, bands and other live performances. Take a ride out to Pappy Hoel Campground/Full Throttle Saloon to enjoy nightly bands and a great party atmosphere. Don’t miss out!

H.O.G. MEMBER PERKS

At this year’s Annual Sturgis Rally, members of Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) will have the opportunity to ride and engage with other members. From group rides to a pool party at the campground, members will get together to enjoy the camaraderie that HarleyDavidson riders share.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON IS TAKING OVER DEADWOOD

Located in the heart of the Black Hills and arguably some of the best riding in the area, this historically lawless town is a must stop destination for riders and lovers of the old west. You’ll find extended demos at the Deadwood Welcome Center and an overload of entertainment at Outlaw Square, all sponsored by Harley-Davidson.

CELEBRATE WOMEN RIDERS IN STURGIS

Harley-Davidson is proud to support women riders. On Tuesday, August 10, the Buffalo Chip becomes home to women who ride. Join us as we welcome the Suffragists Centennial Ride as they ride cross-country through Sturgis. Harley-Davidson will be part of the Biker Belles ride (advanced registration required). Don’t forget to check out the Maiden Moto Art Show, all week at the Buffalo Chip, featuring moto-centric art from female artists.

HARLEY OWNERS GROUP

H.O.G. MEMBER CHECK-IN LOCATIONS

Each location will have a unique rally token for H.O.G. Members. Sat 8/7/2021 – Sat 8/14/2021 – 9am-5pm

PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON

19942 SD-79, Vale, SD

STURGIS COMMUNITY CENTER

1401 Lazelle St, Sturgis, SD

CLUB H.O.G AT STURGIS

Stop in, grab a refreshment, and relax at the Harley-Davidson Garage. The Club is open to H.O.G. Members and one guest per member. While there, you can enjoy complimentary haircuts, hair braiding, tattoos, and pinstriping.

Sat 8/7/2021 – Sat 8/14/2021 – 9am – 5pm

PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON

Harley-Davidson Garage

19942 SD-79, Vale, SD

H.O.G. SOCIAL HOUR

Enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverage specials throughout the week.

Sat 8/7/2021 – Sat 8/14/2021 – 4pm–6pm

IRONHORSE SALOON

888 Junction Ave, Sturgis, SD

H.O.G MEMBER EVENTS AT STURGIS

In addition to the H.O.G. Member Check-Ins, check out these H.O.G. Member Events throughout the event. These events are open to H.O.G. Members and one guest per member.

H.O.G. Member Ride at Sturgis

PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON

Monday 8/9/21

Rider Check-In & Staging starts at 8:00am

Kickstands Up at 9:00am

H.O.G. Bike Games

PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON

Thursday 8/12/21 – 3:00pm

Party at the Pool

PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND

Thursday 8/12/21 – 6:00pm

Harley-Davidson Locations

STURGIS COMMUNITY CENTER

1401 Lazalle St, Sturgis, SD 57785

HARLEY-DAVIDSON RALLY POINT

2nd St, Sturgis, SD 57785

PAPPY HOEL CAMPGROUND/FULL THROTTLE SALOON

19942 SD-79, Vale, SD 57788

DEADWOOD WELCOME CENTER

501 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732

OUTLAW SQUARE

703 Main St, Deadwood, SD 57732

SPEARFISH CANYON LODGE

10619 Roughlock Falls Rd, Lead, SD 57754

1880 TRAIN – HILL CITY

222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745

BLACK HILLS HARLEY-DAVIDSON

2820 Harley Dr, Rapid City, SD 57702