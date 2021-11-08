The COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow is envious of motorcyclists as we have had the green solution to save the planet for over 100 years already… Just ride a motorcycle! Plus it’s more fun than eating bug proteins. New 2022 Zero Motorcycles: A Massive Leap Forward will help those riders in the electric camp have even more fun zipping around the cities. Zero motorcycles is the leader in electric motorcycle bikes and Total Motorcycle has been coving Zero since 2009 way before electric vehicles were widely known.

Now Zero brings not only new models for 2022 like the 2022 Zero FXE ,Zero SR/F, Zero SR/S and 2022 Zero SR, but like any evolving technology is now offering new Z-Force battery packs with more power, longer range and even quicker charging. Which is great as all three of these options decrease the inconvenience of owning and traveling with an electric bike.

Check out all the new electric and gas 2022 motorcycle models at Total Motorcycle as well the new 2022 Zero Motorcycle electric bikes today!

Introducing the new 2022 Zero Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Zero Motorcycle Guide.

Electric Street Bikes

– 2022 Zero SR/F

– 2022 Zero SR/S

– 2022 Zero SR

– 2022 Zero S

– 2022 Zero FXS

– 2022 Zero FXE – New model

Electric Dual Sport Bikes

– 2022 Zero FX

– 2022 Zero DSR

– 2022 Zero DS

We’re the company that defined the electric motorcycle category, and we’re pushing the bar higher than we ever have before with three massive new stories beginning with a pair of all-new Z-Force batteries.

ZF14.4+ kWh & ZF15.6+ kWh

Packing more energy into the same footprint wasn’t enough for us, so we decided to go even bigger than that. The all-new 14.4+ kWh and 15.6+ kWh batteries not only pack more energy than before, they also have the ability to grow their capacity as your needs as a rider change, as well.

CYPHER STORE UPGRADES

Zero Motorcycles’ proprietary operating system gets an update to the all-new Cypher III+ which enables owners to customize their rides at the touch of a button. Performance and feature upgrades are all available on-demand through the Cypher Store.

THE ALL NEW SR

Bringing these groundbreaking technologies together into a completely new model is the 2022 SR, the world’s most adaptable motorcycle. Customize everything from battery capacity, charge time, features, on-screen turn-by-turn navigation, and so much more all at your fingertips.

The new ZF 14.4+ kWh batteries come stock on all Standard trim SR/F and SR/S whereas the Premium trims receive more base range thanks to the 15.6+ kWh Power Pack. Plus, maxing out the Cypher Store upgrades on these bikes and pairing them with the option Power Tank accessory (available Spring 2022) gets the highest on-board battery capacity Zero’s ever had with nearly 21 kWh of energy!

Zero is the only company in the world that can bring motorcycles that truly grow with their owners, and these 2022 models are only available from your local Zero Dealer!