All-new single-cylinder DUKE models 2024 KTM 390 Duke, 2024 KTM 250 Duke, and 2024 KTM 125 Duke bring more punching power, improved handling, and clear differentiation of attitude between the displacements! Get the Ultimate execution, strategy guide, tips and trick in our 2024 KTM Duke Combat: Flying Fists of Fury! KTM brings the rage in a smaller package. It’s Mortal Kombat…Round 1, FIGHT!

Choose your Warrior: 2024 KTM Motorcycle Model Guides, 2023 KTM Motorcycle Model Guides or pre-2023 KTM Motorcycle Model Guides.

2024 KTM Duke’s Affordable, fun and furious. Only on Total Motorcycle!

KTM’S NO BULLSHIT CAMPAIGN ROARS TO LIFE WITH THE BRAND NEW 2024 SINGLE-CYLINDER KTM DUKE LINE-UP

KTM charges into model year 2024 with a brace of all-new single-cylinder DUKE models, bringing more punching power, improved handling, and clear differentiation of attitude between the displacements. In short, the all-new DUKE range cuts the bullshit, bringing more bike for your buck.

Adopting an all-out, no-compromise attitude, the all-new 2024 models represent the biggest change to the sub-500 cc capacity DUKE model range since the KTM 125 DUKE in 2011. The result is a complete redesign, with new engines, an all-new chassis concept, and new styling which amplifies the typically aggressive KTM DUKE design language you’ve come to expect.

For 2024, a new 2-piece frame design – composed of an all-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminum subframe – enhances dynamics by augmenting torsional rigidity. This also adds improved agility and enhanced feedback from the chassis, with new triple clamps and a revised offset, improving handling characteristics and giving riders greater control and stability.

The frame is now also mated to an all-new curved lightweight swingarm, which contours around a relocated rear shock absorber. This is mounted off-center to allow for a larger airbox design while reducing overall seat height. Speaking of which, the reduced seat height was purposefully engineered into the new DUKE design to allow for greater accessibility, without compromising on stability or handling.

Delivering the knockout punch is an entirely new generation of lightweight, compact single-cylinder engines. Dubbed the LC4c, the engine range is made up of a smaller 125 cc and a 250 cc (for selected markets) engine and a larger 399 cc engine, as found in the KTM 390 DUKE. Building from the experience gained with the previous generation, these powerplants are completely redesigned, with newly optimized cylinder heads, and gearboxes, as well as meeting EURO 5.2 compatibility standards.

The 2024 KTM DUKE range also sets the benchmark for real-world technological advancement in the small displacement NAKED segment. All models in the line-up feature the latest version of selectable Supermoto ABS, 5” dashboards, and smartphone connectivity as standard – with the ability to fit an optional Quickshifter+.

Bringing more DUKENESS to each division – apart from a new metal fuel tank and high-quality surface finishes – the 2024 DUKE stablemates have embraced their own identities with visual differences across the range.

Visually, the 2024 KTM 390 DUKE rightfully takes ownership as the leader of the pack with key differences from the rest of the single-cylinder DUKE line-up. Signature Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue color options dominate the visual impact, with longer tank spoilers featuring prominent air intakes, larger radiator covers, and external LED positioning lights completing the package.

Power is taken care of by an all-new lightweight 399 cc single-cylinder LC4c engine. Not only is it lighter and more powerful than the previous generation, but it also brings EURO 5+ compatibility and refreshed attitude to the KTM 390 DUKE. THE CORNER ROCKET is the perfect motorcycle for the European A2 license.

The 2024 KTM 390 DUKE also boasts a 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge front fork with 5-click adjustment on rebound and compression and a split piston rear shock absorber with adjustable rebound and preload. This means handling can be tailored to perfectly match the rider’s needs.

Swing your leg over the new seat, and you’ll be greeted by an all-new 5” TFT display, with selectable ride modes. The default setting is STREET Mode, with RAIN Mode as the name suggests, is selectable in adverse weather conditions for less aggressive throttle response and Cornering MTC as standard equipment.

TRACK screen is available on the KTM 390 DUKE for the first time. This standard feature unlocks a world of hooliganism, enlarged rpm display, launch control, for that perfect start and even a lap timer. Unnecessary info gets reduced to the bare minimum.

The 2024 KTM 250 DUKE casts a slim and compact shadow, thanks to smaller tank spoilers compared to the KTM 390 DUKE. These are aligned with painted headlight surrounds and a lower seat height. A new 5” LCD display, LED headlight, and all-new Electronic Orange and Ceramic White color options, set it apart from the rest of the range.

The 2024 KTM 250 DUKE also features an improved power-to-weight ratio over the previous generation, with a new Single overhead cam (SOHC) design that is lighter and simpler with fewer components, ride-by-wire, and a power assist slipper clutch.

Suspension is taken care of by a non-adjustable 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge big piston fork setup with 150 mm of travel, and a WP APEX Emulsion shock absorber, with preload adjustability on the rear.

While it might sit at the entry level of the KTM Naked range, the KTM 125 DUKE dominates the small capacity engine segment. A powerful 125 cc engine, exceptional electronics, and WP APEX suspension lift the 2024 KTM 125 DUKE to new heights.

Visually, the 2024 KTM 125 DUKE sets itself apart from the rest of the small DUKE range, with all-new Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue color options, painted headlight surround housing an ultra-bright LED headlight, and compact tank spoilers.

Electronically, the 2024 KTM 125 DUKE shares its 5” TFT display with the KTM 390 DUKE, with the option of TRACK screen being selected, and Cornering ABS as standard. A refined ride-by-wire system and Automatic Turn Indicator Reset complete the package.

The 2024 KTM 125 DUKE also features a 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge non-adjustable front fork with 150 mm travel and a WP APEX Separate piston shock absorber with tool-adjustable preload.

Enhancing the new 2024 generation KTM DUKE line-up even further, a comprehensive selection of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear is specifically designed to fit the new DUKE range and its riders, providing performance, style, protection, and comfort.

2024 KTM DUKE models will be available in selected markets from September 2023 onwards. Timing and availability not included for North America.