2024 lineup is for riders that crave That Ski-Doo Feeling

-
2024
SUMMITTransportation and preparation not included.
Effortlessly agile, Summit snowmobiles paired with industry-defining Rotax power deliver dynamic deep-snow performance and instant response in technical winter terrain.
-
2024
FREERIDETransportation and preparation not included.
Capable of conquering deep-snow extremes and doing it in a style all its own, the Freeride stands out alone in a world where insane climbs and big drops are the norm.
-
2024
RENEGADETransportation and preparation not included.
Built for the winter adventurer with longer tracks for more grip and added comfort. Paired with several Rotax engine options, there’s a Renegade for every trail riders.
-
2024
MXZTransportation and preparation not included.
With race-inspired cues, MXZ sleds deliver motocross-like handling and agility with advanced innovations in both ride quality and exhilarating Rotax power.
-
2024
GRAND TOURINGTransportation and preparation not included.
Packed with style, luxurious comfort and awesome performance, Grand Touring snowmobiles provide the best 2-up riding experience for driver and passenger.
-
2024
BACKCOUNTRYTransportation and preparation not included.
Freshly updated in the REV Gen5 platform, the Backcountry lineup delivers unparalleled crossover trail performance paired with unmatched off-trail capability when the adventure takes you beyond the snowbanks.
-
2024
EXPEDITIONTransportation and preparation not included.
On- or Off-trail, Ski-Doo Expedition models pack incredible versatility and capability into one sled. Work at the cottage one hour, start a new adventure the next.
-
2024
SKANDICTransportation and preparation not included.
Brute strength meets refined capability with Skandic. Massive towing capacity and large footprint make easy work of big jobs and great flotation to go wherever it is needed.
-
2024
TUNDRATransportation and preparation not included.
Tundra sleds have a narrow design for agility unique to a work sled. The perfect light-duty utility solution at an affordable price.
-
2024
SUMMIT NEOTransportation and preparation not included.
A full helping of Summit deep-snow fun in a mid-sized sled that’s perfect for beginners, smaller riders or those looking for a less intimidating ride at a great price.
-
2024
MXZ NEOTransportation and preparation not included.
Every ounce of the mile-high fun factor found in the MXZ family, built in a compact size sled with features ideally fitted for new riders or smaller people, at a great price.
-
2024
MXZ 120/200Transportation and preparation not included.
For the trail tamers and powder shredders of the future, the MXZ 120 and MXZ 200 offer a new opportunity to ride for those who are just discovering That Ski-Doo Feeling!