  GET READY FOR THRILLS ON THRILLS
Explore further. Climb higher. Make more memories. The 2024 lineup is for riders that crave That Ski-Doo Feeling – and know they can send it even harder than they ever have. Our most advanced sleds yet take epic adventures from your mind to the snow.
DEEP SNOW

  • SUMMIT
    2024

    SUMMIT

    Starting at $13,099

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Effortlessly agile, Summit snowmobiles paired with industry-defining Rotax power deliver dynamic deep-snow performance and instant response in technical winter terrain.

  • FREERIDE
    2024

    FREERIDE

    Starting at $17,099

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Capable of conquering deep-snow extremes and doing it in a style all its own, the Freeride stands out alone in a world where insane climbs and big drops are the norm.

TRAIL

  • RENEGADE
    2024

    RENEGADE

    Starting at $10,799

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Built for the winter adventurer with longer tracks for more grip and added comfort. Paired with several Rotax engine options, there’s a Renegade for every trail riders.

  • MXZ
    2024

    MXZ

    Starting at $9,749 i

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    With race-inspired cues, MXZ sleds deliver motocross-like handling and agility with advanced innovations in both ride quality and exhilarating Rotax power.

  • GRAND TOURING
    2024

    GRAND TOURING

    Starting at $11,199

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Packed with style, luxurious comfort and awesome performance, Grand Touring snowmobiles provide the best 2-up riding experience for driver and passenger.

CROSSOVER

  • BACKCOUNTRY
    2024

    BACKCOUNTRY

    Starting at $10,099

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Freshly updated in the REV Gen5 platform, the Backcountry lineup delivers unparalleled crossover trail performance paired with unmatched off-trail capability when the adventure takes you beyond the snowbanks.

  • EXPEDITION
    2024

    EXPEDITION

    Starting at $10,399

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    On- or Off-trail, Ski-Doo Expedition models pack incredible versatility and capability into one sled. Work at the cottage one hour, start a new adventure the next.

UTILITY

  • SKANDIC
    2024

    SKANDIC

    Starting at $10,449 i

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Brute strength meets refined capability with Skandic. Massive towing capacity and large footprint make easy work of big jobs and great flotation to go wherever it is needed.

  • TUNDRA
    2024

    TUNDRA

    Starting at $9,299

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Tundra sleds have a narrow design for agility unique to a work sled. The perfect light-duty utility solution at an affordable price.

MID-SIZED

  • SUMMIT NEO
    2024

    SUMMIT NEO

    Starting at $7,349 i

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    A full helping of Summit deep-snow fun in a mid-sized sled that’s perfect for beginners, smaller riders or those looking for a less intimidating ride at a great price.

  • MXZ NEO
    2024

    MXZ NEO

    Starting at $6,749 i

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    Every ounce of the mile-high fun factor found in the MXZ family, built in a compact size sled with features ideally fitted for new riders or smaller people, at a great price.

YOUTH

  • MXZ 120/200
    2024

    MXZ 120/200

    Starting at $4,149 i

    Transportation and preparation not included.

    For the trail tamers and powder shredders of the future, the MXZ 120 and MXZ 200 offer a new opportunity to ride for those who are just discovering That Ski-Doo Feeling!

