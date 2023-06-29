For the trail tamers and powder shredders of the future, the MXZ 120 and MXZ 200 offer a new opportunity to ride for those who are just discovering That Ski-Doo Feeling!

Every ounce of the mile-high fun factor found in the MXZ family, built in a compact size sled with features ideally fitted for new riders or smaller people, at a great price.

On- or Off-trail, Ski-Doo Expedition models pack incredible versatility and capability into one sled. Work at the cottage one hour, start a new adventure the next.

Capable of conquering deep-snow extremes and doing it in a style all its own, the Freeride stands out alone in a world where insane climbs and big drops are the norm.

Explore further. Climb higher. Make more memories. The 2024 lineup is for riders that crave That Ski-Doo Feeling – and know they can send it even harder than they ever have. Our most advanced sleds yet take epic adventures from your mind to the snow.

